Woman Linked To Zion Williamson Accused Of Stalking, Battery Following Alleged Attack On Rival

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson has found himself in a bizarre situation after one woman romantically linked to him was accused of stalking and assaulting another woman romantically linked to him.

Poor Zion has got 99 problems, and it sounds like women are at least one or two of them…

According to WDSU, Ahkeema Love is the woman who has been "romantically linked" to Williamson, who was arrested and accused of stalking a second woman, who also has alleged romantic links to the Pelicans player.

Love is accused of several incidents involving the other woman and is alleged to have hit her and egged the other woman's house. She is also alleged to have threatened her on social media.

But Love was arrested on Monday after an incident in which it was alleged that she broke into the other woman's house and hit her in the face with keys after grabbing her by the hair. Police reported lacerations on the victim's face after the incident.

After the alleged assault, Love fled the scene and was arrested in a gated community with views of Lake Pontchartrain, which is known for its high-end luxury homes.

Love was in court on Tuesday, where her bail was set at $50,000. She's now facing charges for home invasion, stalking, and aggravated battery.

Love was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and to surrender a firearm.

This is the last kind of distraction Williamson needs because this has been another brutal season for the injury-plagued former first-rounder. The 24-year-old appeared in just 30 games this season for a Pelicans team that is last in the Southwest Division and has one of the worst records in the entire league.