WNBA Wants To Do Away With Lawsuit From Dearica Hamby, Who Claims She Was Traded Due To Pregnancy

The WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces are moving to have Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against the league and the team thrown out.

READ: Las Vegas Aces Investigated By WNBA Over Allegedly Mistreating, Trading Pregnant Player

Hamby, the former Aces forward, criticized her trade from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles Sparks in January 2023, attributing it to her pregnancy. She agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Aces months before being traded.

The three-time WNBA All-Star, champion and recent Olympic medalist said the team and coach Becky Hammon gave her a complete cold shoulder and mistreated the star player after finding out she was pregnant.

Hamby, 30, said that the league and team have not diligently investigated her claim.

However, the WNBA and Aces claim that Hamby has insufficient evidence to support her claims.

READ: Las Vegas Aces Crowd Booed Dearica Hamby, Who Is Suing The Team

"Hamby’s Complaint alleges the Aces traded the rights to her contract because she was pregnant and retaliated against her after she created a social media post about the purported pregnancy discrimination," the Aces said in a statement.

As reported by Fox News Digital, the WNBA is denying responsibility for Hamby's complaints, stating that they do not employ her.

Becky Hammon, the Aces coach, was suspended for two games due to allegations made by Hamby against her former team. Hamby is now playing for the Sparks. The league stated that Hammon violated the league and team's "Respect in the Workplace" policies. Las Vegas additionally forfeited a first-round draft pick over the claims.

Hamby filed paperwork with the U.S. District Court of Nevada on August 12.

As previously reported by OutKick's Dan Zaksheske, Hamby received a harsh welcome on her last visit to play the Aces, with the home crowd booing Hamby as part of the Sparks.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com