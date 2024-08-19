Las Vegas Aces Crowd Booed Dearica Hamby, Who Is Suing The Team

There's a strange situation playing out in the WNBA right now. Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is suing the Las Vegas Aces and head coach Becky Hammon for trading her because she was pregnant in 2023.

As OutKick's Alejandro Avila reported last week, Hamby filed the suit Monday alleging that "the team and coach Becky Hammon gave her a complete cold shoulder and mistreated the star player after finding out she was pregnant."

The Aces eventually traded Hamby to Los Angeles, which Hamby attributed to her pregnancy after helping the Aces win the 2022 WNBA Championship.

Hamby played in Las Vegas on Sunday for the first time since the lawsuit was filed.

Let's just say the home crows wasn't a big fan of a former player suing the team.

You can hear the boos from the crowd after the 3-pointer. There were also chants of "Hamby sucks" on one of her trips to the free-throw line.

After the game, Aces head coach Becky Hammon addressed the lawsuit and the allegations against her.

"Here’s some facts," Hammon began. "I’ve been in either the WNBA or the NBA for now 25 years. I’ve never had an HR complaint. Never, not once. I still didn’t, actually, because Dearica didn’t file any.

"I’m sorry, the bullying? I spoke with her every day. If she wanted to practice, she practiced. If she didn’t, she didn’t. [She received] over-the-top care, actually… that's a fact," Hammon concluded.

It's a bizarre situation and there's a lot more to come regarding this lawsuit.

It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out and how the league handles an ongoing legal battle with a current player suing a current franchise and head coach.

Either way, it seems the Las Vegas fans don't appreciate Hamby filing a suit against the team, despite her being a two-time All-Star for the Aces (2021 and 2022) and helping the team win the league's championship in 2022.

Such is life for professional athletes, though. Fans can be very fickle. Dearica Hamby found that out the hard way.