WNBA Veteran Showers Caitlin Clark With Refreshing Praise: WATCH

Caitlin Clark dominated in her return to the court after dealing with an injury.

WNBA veteran Courtney Williams sounds like she's a big fan of Caitlin Clark.

Clark returned to the court this weekend for the Indiana Fever after missing time with an injury, and she returned with a bang.

The WNBA superstar went off for 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 102-88 win over the New York Liberty in her first game since May 24.

She also drilled three straight threes in a sequence that was incredible.

Courtney Williams, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx and has been in the league since 2016, had some very high praise for Clark after her epic return.

"I ain't going to lie, Sabrina was cooking, but Caitlin was cooking. Go look at her statline. Now, when I was in the chat, 'Caitlin make those girls different.' You all were in the chat talking about, ‘[makes mocking noises],’" Williams said during a live stream, according to BroBible.

"That girl make that team [the Indiana Fever] different," Williams continued. You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Clark has been the target of a lot of hate and criticism since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2024.

There are many who don't seem to appreciate the fact she elevated the WNBA to unprecedented levels. Instead of just getting the praise she deserves, the Indiana Fever star has to deal with a lot of unnecessary nonsense.

That includes plenty of dirty plays going back to her rookie season.

It's nice and refreshing to hear a WNBA veteran pour praise on the former Iowa phenom. There's no doubt Clark is cut from a different kind of cloth.

She plays the game in a way we've never seen before, and that's why stadiums around the country are packed when she plays.

There's no question the Fever guard is a generational talent.

What do you think of Williams' comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.