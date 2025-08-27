WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Wants A Chipped Tooth Logo And It’s Brilliant

A lot of athletes have their own signature logos. That's usually a sign that the ol' career is going a-oh-kay; when you've got your own logo that you can plaster over anything and everything.

Well, WNBA player Sophie Cunningham doesn't have one… yet.

If she does, she has an idea for what it should be, and, honestly, it's a fantastic idea.

A post started making the rounds on X that showed a handful of WNBA stars — including Cunningham's Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark — and their respective personal logos.

There are some solid designs in that batch, lots of them leaning into the players' initials.

I don't know that any of those will supplant the Jordan Jumpman, but then again, what will?

Anyway, Cunningham is currently logoless, and she quote-tweeted this graphic and pitched an idea for her own logo that is so good it probably needs to happen.

Hang on a second… isn't that already Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber's logo?

I mean, I think it'd be a huge mistake if she didn't get some t-shirts printed with a chipped-tooth grin logo. Those things would sell like hotcakes, which, for whatever reason, is the best anything can sell.

I've never spent a dime on hotcakes, but I guess others have.

Cunningham chipped that incisor of hers earlier this year when she got in a on-court scuffle during a game between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun.

Man, between the aggression and the chipped tooth, maybe get Cunningham on a pair of CCMs and have her suit up for the PWHL during the offseason.

Unfortunately, she won't be doing anything for a while as she is out for the season with a knee injury. Her injury is just one of many that the Fever have been forced to deal with this season.