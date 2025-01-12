WNBA Star Joins OnlyFans, Makes More Than Her WNBA Salary In A Week

One of the hottest topics in sports over the last couple of years has been WNBA salaries. I mean, most of us understand the economics of it, but players having to spend offseasons in overseas leagues and Angel Reese's salary not covering her $8,000 a month rent still got peoples' attention.

But one player has found a solution: the money-making machine that is OnlyFans.

That player is ex-WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage — yes, the Liz Cambage — and her WNBA career came to a close after the 2022 season, during which the Daily Mail reported that she played on a 1-year deal worth $170,000 which is befitting of a four-time all-star like her.

She has since played for Israel's Maccabi Bnod Ashdod and is currently a member of SiChuan Yuanada in China.

But the center out of Australia has also decided to supplement her income with a healthy dose of "freelance content creation" work and that has proven to be a good call.

So how much is she making? Well, in her highest-paid WNBA season, Cambage earned $221,450.

These days on OnlyFans? She's making a cool $1.5 million a year.

Although she says it wasn't all a money move, it also provided an opportunity for her to share another side of herself… many other sides.

"Basketball was a part of me, but it wasn't all of me," she said.

…alright, but it had to have been at least 70-30 about the money right?

I mean, you can express yourself by making art out of pinecones and glue or writing poems, but that's not going to pay the bills, now, will it?

Good for her. Tough to say that was a bad move with that kind of bread rolling in.