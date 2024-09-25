WNBA Fans React To Caitlin Clark's Legendary Rookie Season Ending In Playoff Defeat

Just like that, Caitlin Clark's legendary season is over.

In a blow-for-blow contest, the Connecticut Sun eliminated the Indiana Fever, 87-81, to end Clark's all-time rookie campaign. It will be a year that goes down in WNBA history.

Clark became the first-ever WNBA rookie to record 25 points, five assists and five rebounds … but the exceptional statistical night wasn't enough to muscle the Fever to a win in the elimination game (best-of-3).

Clark finished with 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

It will be a rookie season cemented in WNBA history.

Wednesday's game was a massive disappointment for the millions of new WNBA fans drawn to Caitlin Clark — the league's new sensation, who is bent on returning with a vengeance next season after her early exit from the playoffs this year.

Indiana overcame an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to fight a one-digit deficit in the final moments. However, the Sun's veteran experience overwhelmed the young Fever team.

Clark and Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner chirped all night.

The fireworks didn't disappoint in Game 2. It was a wild ride for both teams, but the Sun are the ultimate victors.

Advancing to the WNBA semifinals, the Sun will take on the winner of the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury series.

WNBA Refs Catch Heat For Lack of Foul Calls

Clark endured a hard blow to the face in the fourth quarter, reminiscent of DiJonai Carrington's poke to Clark's eye in Game 1, where no foul was called.

Reactions to Wednesday's Game 2 varied, with most fans in agreement that the WNBA refs swallowed too many whistles in favor of the Sun.

"In the NBA, people accuse the refs of favoring the 'big teams.' In the WNBA the refs are doing everything in their power to make sure the biggest draw play as few playoff games as possible," one angry fan posted.

Some fans praised Clark's final performance of the year and expressed optimism about Indiana's "bright" future.

"No more Caitlin Clark basketball till next season," one fan posted on X, paired with a sad face.

Others celebrated as the rookie was eliminated. This wasn't surprising, given the vitriol Clark had attracted throughout the year due to her popularity.

The haters and fans took to social media Wednesday night.

REACTIONS TO FEVER, CAITLIN CLARK's ELIMINATION GAME:

