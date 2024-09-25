Caitlin Clark Gets 'Spicy' With Chirping Courtside Fan, Barks Back At Heckler

Caitlin Clark doesn’t want to go home empty-handed in her first WNBA postseason series and is fighting (really fighting!) to stay alive.

Clark played a feisty first half against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday as the Fever face potential elimination in the best-of-three series.

The Fever rook led a pair of heated moments in the first half of action — first getting into it with Sun player DeWanna Bonner, then chirping with a courtside fan. Clark went full ‘Russell Westbrook’ at the chirping fan: grabbing an official to boot the man in the second row from his expensive Mohegan Sun Arena courtside seat.

After a temporary chat with arena security, the fan was allowed to return to his seat, which was a very sage business decision considering that those tickets are priced in the thousands.

READ: Tempers Flare Between Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner In Intense WNBA Playoffs Game 2 Matchup

ESPN’s Holly Rowe dubbed the Fever sensation "Spicy Caitlin" but didn’t follow through on what set Clark off between Bonner and the fan.

"Stayed focused on what's on the floor and my four other teammates," Clark told Rowe, reacting to her chippy first half.

It was a nice change of pace for Caitlin, who’s typically reserved on the court, in the face of pressure … and DiJonai Carrington's fake nails.

Clark and company resumed the game after a slight delay during the deadball period.

Clark knows what’s at stake on Wednesday night: win or go home.

After resurrecting the Fever this season, Clark and her fans hope for a deeper postseason run than a first-round exit.

Clark also hopes to redeem herself after putting up a measly 11 points in Game 1’s loss.

She's doing more than fighting back with words.

Clark became just the second rookie in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a postseason game (behind Maya Moore). Depending on the Fever's best efforts, that may be the final contribution Clark makes in her rookie campaign.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com