WNBA Could Go Into A Lockout With Players Seeking More Money Despite League Losing $40 Million This Season

Just like anyone else in every profession, WNBA players want more money. What makes their situation different from ‘Jim The Accountant' is that they have a player's union that not only represents them but one that may be willing to go into a lockout if certain wants are not met.

On Monday, the WNBA Player's Association (WNBPA) made its first expected move and nixed its current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the league in hopes of receiving a larger slice of the pie.

"The players made the decision to opt out of the last CBA to realign the business and save the league from its own limitations," Player's Association executive director Terri Jackson said in a statement.

While opting out of a CBA seems like a dramatic move that would immediately enter things into a lockout period, that isn't the case. The current CBA will still be in effect for the 2025 season and the league and Player's Association now have a year to come to an agreement.

It's that agreement not coming to fruition that could start a lockout following the 2025 campaign.

Thanks in very large part to Caitlin Clark, the WNBA saw an increase in almost every metric. From TV viewership numbers, attendance, merchandise sales, and sponsorship, the arrow on that graph is pointing in the right direction.

There is also another arrow that represents profit, however, and that one remains to be pointed directly downward.

Prior to the season, many reports suggested that the league would lose close to $50 million during the 2024 campaign. While the league isn't expected to hit that mark, the New York Post is reporting that it is still expected to lose around $40 million.

That's not just $40 million coming out of the pockets of WNBA owners and partners, either.

The NBA owns close to 60 percent of the WNBA and provides financial support in the form of an annual endowment of over $15 million. So, in turn, it's the NBA and team owners around the men's league that are essentially writing checks to immediately light them on fire as the WNBA has never made a profit in its 27-year history.

Those numbers paint a picture that the players have absolutely no leverage in the situation, but things are expected to change in 2026 with a new media rights deal kicking in.

The WNBA signed an 11-year media rights deal with NBC, Disney, and Amazon Prime for around $200 million beginning in 2026. Given that the current media deal is valued around $60 million per season, a bump larger than 3x should slow down the bleeding.

As for player salaries increasing, they almost certainly will, but likely not to the level many around the league are dreaming of.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston recently said she wanted to see commas in her salary, meaning she'd like to see herself and other stars make $1 million or more per season.

Only one player in today's WNBA, Las Vegas' Jackie Young, makes more than $250,000 per season. That number being increased four times over simply will not happen, but if the Player's Association is sold on that becoming a reality then a lockout may very well take place.