WNBA Player's Agent Cites 'Women's Empowerment' In Plea For Trade Request, Which Was Denied

The WNBA finds new ways to not be serious.

There's a saga going on in the league concerning Connecticut Sun player Marina Mabrey, who was denied a trade request by the team.

Rather than folding and accepting the rejection, Marina Mabrey's agent, Marcus Crenshaw, released a statement and cited "the age of women's empowerment" in his argument for Mabrey's request.

Clutching his pearls, the agent sounded upset.

"The CT Sun threatening to force Marina Mabrey to play for them after her trade request is mind-boggling," Crenshaw said in his statement (via ESPN).

Mabrey is due to make $210,000 in 2025.

Crenshaw's full fired-up response read:

"In this current age of women's empowerment and support of the players, the CT Sun threatening to force Marina Mabrey to play for them after her trade request is mind-boggling.

"Why would anyone try to force someone to play on their team when they don't want to be there? It's counterproductive in a ton of ways and everyone we have spoken to is perplexed about how they are handling Marina, after trading away Hall of Fame caliber players.

"The coach parted ways. No free agents returned and they are doing all they can to try and force Marina to stay when she clearly doesn't want to be there. It's interesting."

The team ultimately decided that trading Mabrey "wasn't in our best interest to move her because of the value that we gave up to get her, but also that we place on her," according to a statement by Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti.

Mabrey was acquired by the Sun in July 2024, coming from the Chicago Sky. She suited up for the Sun last year but saw changes and immediately wanted the team to acquiesce.

Meanwhile, Mabrey's agent is quoting de Beauvoir's teachings, or something, rather than treating the ordeal like a serious business.

At its core, Mabrey’s grievances with her new team held some truth.

The Sun hemorrhaged major talent this offseason, losing all five starters from their recent postseason appearance, and seemingly flipped from contenders to pretenders.

And keeping it real, Caitlin Clark has singlehandedly done more for the WNBA and its players than "the age of women's empowerment."

Just imagine an NBA agent pleading to the league for a trade request because of "men's rights."

Based on his website bio, Crenshaw comes off as more of a self-help guru than a maker of deals.

"Believing that being your true authentic self is the key to a happy successful life, Marcus has mastered the how-tos of winning friends and positively influencing people," his bio reads in part.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela