Minnesota Lynx Force Game Five As Late Foul Costs Liberty

The WNBA Finals moved to game four on Friday night, with the New York Liberty hoping to clinch their first ever championship over the Minnesota Lynx. New York Governor Kathy Hochul though, got the game started on a sour note by posting an extremely difficult-to-watch video in support of the hometown Liberty.

READ: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Unloads Cringe Fest Ahead Of WNBA Final

Game four, though, was anything but tough to watch. A tough, hard-fought game that went back-and-forth for the vast majority of regulation. Kayla McBride got the home crowd started with eight points in the first quarter.

That quarter ended with the game tied at 23, and the second was equally tight, thanks to some stellar play from the Liberty's Breanna Stewart.

Minnesota Lynx Hold On In Wild Finish To Force Game Five

The third quarter was just as tight as the previous two; the game went to halftime with Minnesota clinging to a 56-55 lead, and the third was 18-18 to set up a dramatic fourth quarter. Bridget Carleton hit a massive three pointer late in the fourth to give Minnesota a lead.

But the Liberty continued to battle back, tying the score at 80 with just over a minute left. New York had plenty of chances to control the game and secure their first ever title, with several opportunities on offense as time ticked down. They couldn't find a finishing basket, and the Lynx came down the court with a few seconds left. A last second shot by Bridget Carleton missed, but the refs blew for a foul, sending her to the line for two shots.

Calm, cool, collected, she drained both.

Sabrina Ionescu took a desperation shot as time expired, but it hit the backboard, sending the Lynx crowd home happy.

A winner-take-all game five to decide the WNBA Finals is now set for Sunday night in Brooklyn. Minnesota now has an opportunity for their fifth championship and first since 2017, while the Liberty will be hoping the missed opportunities don't come back to haunt them.