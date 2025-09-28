Fever Try to Save Season As Sophie Cunningham Calls Out Aces For Lack of Respect

The Indiana Fever are hanging on for dear life in the WNBA Playoffs. And even though she's currently sidelined, Sophie Cunningham is proudly waving the underdog banner.

"We are literally the Cinderella team right now," Cunningham said on her Show Me Something podcast. "If you are thinking about with all of our adversity and everything we've been through, like we've seen it all. And now we just have to go perform because like we deserve to be here and like if everyone's healthy, we 100% deserve to be here."

The Fever trail the Las Vegas Aces 2-1 in the best-of-five semifinal series, with Game 4 tipping off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's a win-or-go-home situation for Indiana, and they'll have to do it without five key players, including Cunningham and superstar Caitlin Clark.

Sophie Cunningham: A’ja Wilson Disrespected The Fever

The Fever stunned Vegas in Game 1 behind a 34-point performance from Kelsey Mitchell, but Cunningham says the defending champs didn’t exactly give them their due — especially Aces star and league MVP A’ja Wilson.

"The Aces gave, they had media the next day, and they gave us no credit," Cunningham said. "Especially like A’ja, she’s like, ‘Oh I just played bad.’ I’m like dude, [Aliyah Boston] had you in clamps, my girl."

Wilson shot just 6-for-22 in Game 1 and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Boston anchored Indiana’s defense. Still, Cunningham said the Aces brushed it off like a fluke.

But the Aces came storming back in Games 2 and 3, and Cunningham gave credit where it was due. Sort of.

"Vegas played better. Junk defense, which was hard for us," she said. "We weren’t hitting our shots whatsoever."

Vegas Went Junkyard Defense On The Fever

The Aces have made life hard for Mitchell since her dominant Game 1. Cunningham explained how Vegas went to a "junk defense" to shut her down.

"A junk defense is like when you do like a triangle in two or a box in one," Cunningham said. "They went to it because they want to stop Kelsey ... our main offensive player.

"They box up, which is like zones [on] everyone else. And then someone just stays on Kelsey the entire time wherever she's at."

Junky or not, it’s worked. Mitchell is just 12-for-40 from the field in the last two games (30%), after shooting 52% in Game 1.

Still, Cunningham said the Fever aren’t out of tricks just yet.

"It’s a pretty smart move by [Aces coach] Becky Hammon," she said. "But we have more tricks up our sleeve."

The Fever will need all the magic they can muster to force a Game 5. Cunningham is one of five players sidelined with season-ending injuries, along with Clark (groin), Sydney Colson (knee), Aari McDonald (foot) and Chloe Bibby (knee).

But it's not midnight yet, Cinderella. Cunningham still believes her team can pull it off.

"We stole a game, and that’s huge," she said. "But all the pressure is on them."

If Indiana pulls off the upset today, they’ll force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.