WNBA Analyst Sheryl Swoopes Shows Awful Lack Of Class After Leaking Private DMs with Caitlin Clark

Professional Caitlin Clark hater and basketball analyst Sheryl Swoopes dropped another Caitlin-related post that didn't sit well with WNBA fans.

Swoopes was notably absent from the Dallas Wings broadcast on Sunday as the Indiana Fever visited College Park Center. This absence was likely due to the history of criticism directed at Clark over the rookie's impact on the league, seemingly due to the Fever rookie being white.

Swoopes, recognized as the first-ever player to join the WNBA, consistently overlooks Clark's accomplishments in the league, leading people to believe she's making a desperate bid for relevance.

Responding to followers' posts on X, Swoopes shared private messages with Clark about a previous "misspeak" the commentator made in February. She defended her position as followers accused her of unfair criticism toward Clark.

Swoopes' followers said she lacked real class by posting the screenshots during a meaningless conversation.

"Never trust someone who publishes private messages," one follower responded.

The screenshots of her DMs with Clark showed Swoopes apologizing after previously stating that Clark needed "five seasons" to reach the mark for most points scored in NCAA history despite playing four.

Swoopes also mentioned that Clark reached the mark by jacking "50 shots" per game at Iowa. Total disrespect.

Swoopes' opening DM, concerning the incorrect statement, read, "Hey Caitlin! I wanted to personally reach out to you and say I made a mistake on what year this is for you. Covid year has me all confused...Lol! I also have nothing but respect for you and your game and appreciate your skill. Congrats on everything you have accomplished thus far. Be blessed."

One of Clark's responses read, "no worries at all I appreciate you reaching out and there's no hard feelings. I appreciate all you have done for women's bball and for inspiring girls like me and building the foundation and platform we have today!"

Apologies were made, but Sheryl Swoopes demonstrated poor judgment by sharing the screenshots, leading people to question her motives once again.

Replacing Swoopes on the Sunday broadcast was WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman, who played some damage control and rightly gave Clark her flowers.

"We should celebrate Caitlin Clark, not (tolerate) her," Lieberman said . "Thank you Caitlin for uplifting the game and what you are doing for our league."

Caitlin Clark's inaugural season in the WNBA has led to sold-out stadiums, a rarity for the league since its inception in 1996. Clark's rookie season is breaking records and surviving criticism from figures around the WNBA eager to witness her downfall.

Sunday's win over the Dallas Wings put the Fever over .500, positioning Indiana as a prime team heading into the postseason. Clark is also in a strong position to win Rookie of the Year, despite what Swoopes and the folks at ESPN are predicting.

