Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally 'Annoyed' By Caitlin Clark Fans, But Openly Admits Fever Rookie Is Great For WNBA

Dallas Wings player Satou Sabally doesn't appreciate being overwhelmed by Caitlin Clark fans at Dallas home games.

Sabally spoke to the media after Dallas' loss to the Indiana Fever, 100-93, led by rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. The Wings player was inevitably asked about the "Caitlin Clark Effect" taking over the WNBA this year.

While Sabally admitted that she was annoyed by the large number of Clark's fans who showed up at College Park Center, she expressed gratitude for the rookie's role in bringing more attention to the WNBA.

"Obviously, it’s annoying because there were way too many Caitlin fans in our arena but kudos," Sabally said. "I feel like our Dallas fans could have done better, I had mixed feelings seeing all the Caitlin jerseys in our home, but it’s an amazing sign for women’s basketball."

Clark played 37 minutes on Sunday, tallying 28 points, 12 assists and four rebounds. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 36 points (37 minutes).

The inaugural season of the Caitlin Clark Effect has become a significant milestone for the WNBA.

For the first time ever, WNBA games are selling out stadiums and record viewership is tuning in to watch Clark revive the Fever. Indiana is now 17-16 and slated for the postseason.

The success of the No. 1 overall pick has uplifted the rest of the WNBA, with non-Fever teams seeing a 20 percent bump in attendance, according to the NY Post.

Clark's impact on the league has been undeniably positive, but not everyone is on board with her rising popularity. Despite facing criticism from some WNBA players and fans, Clark has allowed her performances on the court to do the talking and proved her worth by producing the best-ever rookie season.

Clark has broken several WNBA records as a rookie, including the most assists in a single game (19, July 17), the first rookie to record 400 points, 100 rebounds and 150 assists in a season, and the first rookie to record a triple-double (July 6).

"When you have two guards that are both making plays, it puts the other team in the tough position of what to take away, who to put on who," Clark said after Sunday's game. "We're definitely shooting it well. We're playing off each other well. We're looking for each other, and we're getting downhill, too. I think it's been a good balance of everything."

