WNBA All-Star Game Halftime Performer GloRilla Arrested On Felony Drug Charge

Rapper GloRilla, who performed at halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game over the weekend, was arrested on a felony drug possession charge, according to TMZ. The report states that police entered the rapper's home while she was in Indianapolis for the All-Star Game, after burglars broke in and stole jewelry. While GloRilla wasn't at the residence, a family was staying with her, and they called authorities to respond to the break-in.

While searching the premises, law enforcement reported a strong smell of narcotics and found a "significant amount of marijuana" located "in plain view." The rapper's lawyers told TMZ that GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Woods, was the victim of a crime and shouldn't have been subjected to a charge stemming from a break-in while she was out of town. They did not, however, deny that the drugs belonged to their client.

"When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana," the attorneys said. "Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

According to the police report, the burglary occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, meaning the burglars likely expected the home to be empty since GloRilla was set to perform at the WNBA All-Star Game halftime on Saturday night.

"The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice," Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement, according to FOX 5 in Atlanta. "At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case."

While the WNBA obviously had nothing to do with the situation, it's not a great look for the league that its halftime performer for the All-Star Game was arrested days after the performance. OutKick reached out to the WNBA for comment on the arrest, but did not immediately receive a response.

We will provide updates as they become available on this story.