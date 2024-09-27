Wisconsin Fans Embarrass Themselves Ahead Of Playing USC, Act Like Cowards

Wisconsin Badgers fans, once again, are proving to be spineless.

Wisconsin is 2-1 and travels to USC for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the 13th-ranked Trojans. Both teams are coming off losses, and both teams are jockeying for position in the Big Ten standings.

Seeing as how the Trojans just lost to a Michigan team that put up a grand total of 32 passing yards, you'd think Badgers fans would have some hope.

Well, buckle up because that would be an incorrect assumption.

Wisconsin fans show absolute fear ahead of playing USC.

The team got cooked earlier in the week trying to promote the game against the Trojans, and that energy hasn't diminished at all.

A Reddit thread asking for score predictions is so pathetic that you almost have to just smile instead of just shaking your head in disappointment.

Below are a few of the answers. Take a look and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

If we try to throw 42-10 usc. If we try to run 28-21 badgers

34-10 USC

That seems about right. Wisconsin keeps it close until the late 3rd is my guess.

Badgers will have a tough one. 28-21 USC. Badgers cover.

It is incredible how down Badger fans are on this team. USC 42-10. Rightfully so.

31-17 USC

USC 27-3

37-7 Trojans. Wisconsin is just a lost program. Fickell was the wrong choice, Leonhard should have gotten the job. We may have not been a perceived national program with him, but we would have an identity and someone who had demonstrated tremendous loyalty to the program. This is a dumpster fire and getting hard to watch every week. You know things are bad when COLLEGE COACHES are blaming players...that is a really bad sign.

I’ve also been losing faith in the Fickell move recently. It’s unfortunate because I was so excited when we got him. I think he’s a good coach, I just don’t think the program is the right fit

Pain. (This was there multiple times)

21-14. Badgers with a lead into the 3rd quarter. USC scores 14 in the 4th.

I don’t think USC is as good as Bama so give me 30-17 USC

31 to 17 USC

35-14

It’s sad I don’t even have to ask who has 35.

I want to be optimistic but we are cooked. This team beat LSU and almost beat Michigan, and we are on the road. We also can’t seem to get a rhythm going on offense. I’m guessing it will be something like 31-14 USC

38-17, we don’t have a snow flakes chance against that much speed.

USC by 20. I don’t have reason.

73-3. USC

34-10 USC

31-14 USC

34-17 USC unfortunately.

42-13, USC.

I'm glad my dad doesn't get on the internet to read this stuff because this kind of weakness would not impress him or anyone else I know.

Is it an indictment of Luke Fickell and the coaching staff or simply what the fan base has become? The Badgers got blown out by Alabama after Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending ACL injury on the opening drive.

Everyone needs to relax. The Crimson Tide are a national title contender. People are acting like Wisconsin is now the school of the poor and blind because the Badgers lost to a team that might end up winning the national title.

USC is beatable. How do college football fans know that? We literally just watched it happen. Will Wisconsin lose? It's very possible, but what's the point of taking the field if everyone expects to lose?

We'll find out how it shakes out between the Badgers and Trojans Saturday at 3:30 EDT on CBS. No matter what, I'm not going to cry in a corner like a scared little kid. Apparently, I might be the only Wisconsin man with that stance, judging from the comments above. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.