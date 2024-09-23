Wisconsin Fans Savagely Roast Team Over Social Media Post

Wisconsin fans had no patience for the football team's new social media post.

The Badgers are sitting at 2-1, and the season is on the brink of absolute disaster after starting QB Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Alabama.

That resulted in Wisconsin losing 42-10. At least the parties at the bar were fun afterwards! You can read all about my wild experience here.

Wisconsin roasted after trying to hype up USC game.

Wisconsin shared the post below in an attempt to hype up fans for the game against USC in Los Angeles at Memorial Coliseum.

A pretty simple post, right? Well, not a single comment on social media is positive. Let's check out what fans are responding with:

Can we keep this game somewhat close? I don’t think the fans can handle two blowouts back to back

Tbh after the Michigan game it's very much possible. I just don't like that the game is at USC

If you plan on f*cking us again this week, at least buy us dinner first

USC 45-19

Another loss let's go

Dreading this team.

Will Locke throw more passes to the D lineman’s hands or to our receivers?

Please keep it close. Something tells me the fans are losing faith

Yall ass

Those are the immediate reactions that rolled in on social. Let's jump over to Reddit and see how fans are handling the situation over there:

I'll call it right now, USC will win by 24

^ this guy watches Badgers games.

We have the talent to make this close. Michigan's QB was 7-12 with 32 yards because they leaned entirely on the run game. I just don't trust Longo and think the defense is good, not great to survive that. USC by 10.

Well, I'm glad to see the Wisconsin faithful are full of joy and optimism going to a game that the team definitely could use a win in.

Let's not pretend like USC looked awesome against Michigan. They lost to a team that completed seven passes for 32 yards.

It looked like a game from the 1940s. Granted, Wisconsin has looked less than stellar through three games, but coming off a bye week, you'd think there would be some optimism.

At least I'm always smiling.

We'll find out just what Wisconsin is all about when the team takes the field Saturday against USC. I might be the only one giving the little old Badgers a chance. Let me know your prediction for the game at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.