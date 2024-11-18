Wisconsin Fans React To Shocking Coach Firing

Wisconsin fans appear to be very happy about Phil Longo being fired.

Badgers head coach Luke Fickell released a statement Sunday announcing that Longo had been fired as the team's offensive coordinator following a 16-13 loss to Oregon.

"This morning, I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator. After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success," Fickell said in a statement announcing his decision.

While a change at OC by itself might not have been Earth-shattering, the fact it was done before the season ended is a clear sign that Fickell is feeling pressure.

Wisconsin fans react to Phil Longo being fired.

How are fans taking the news? You'd think the team just won the national title. People are fired up and very happy with Fickell making a change.

Check out some of the reactions floating around Reddit and social media below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Wouldn’t have been surprised if this happened at the end of the year but I am shocked they did this midseason I wonder if they think they need to get to it sooner in order to try and remain stable for recruiting purposes and whatnot

They gotta keep the donors happy too. The reality is the defense played well enough to win last night, but the offense was so inept it really never felt like the Badgers could actually pull it off. Lanning’s fake field goal call showed just how little Oregon respected the Badger offense’s ability to get back into field goal range. He wanted to go for the jugular right there and end it with a first down.

Rip Dairy Raid: 2023-2024

Clearly wasn't working and likely wasn't going to work. Best to rip the bandaid off and move on.

I’m going to miss the 4th and 1 runs from the shotgun

Now do Locke

One of the 3 things I was hoping for the rest of the year... Now lets beat Nebraska and Minnesota

Thank God

Overdue

Phil is no Longo with the program. … I’ll see myself out

Once Barry started complaining about their identify (or lack there of) on the radio… that was nail in coffin

This is overdue, but it's not going to fix anything if they keep trotting Locke out there who can't do even some of the most basic stuff a college starting quarterback should be able to do.

This is the big shake up we need. I don’t think any big improvements happen with Locke taking the snaps, but the defense is pulling its weight and the offense isn’t. Last night restored some confidence in Fick that I lost after the Iowa game and I think this is the right move

Wow. Thought it was eventually coming but it would be more of an end of season move. A change that everyone agrees is 100% necessary

THANK F**K. Please let the door hit you on the way out. Take Locke with you while you're at it.

Good, dump the air raid and focus on an attainable identity. Put a focus on building the OL back to being a consistently dominant unit. It doesn’t have to be old school under center, I formation stuff but the run game needs to be the priority. They’re not getting a superstar QB and the skill positions will never out-athlete the top competition.

Alright, a step in the right direction!

Hate to see a guy lose his job. However, I think it was needed.

LFG

Good move

Good. Better figure something out. I’m not tipping my hat because you lost even to the best team in the nation.

Thank goodness!

Do we think Wisconsin fans are happy or do we think Wisconsin fans are happy? The answer is a clear and obvious yes.

Was Longo responsible for all of Wisconsin's struggles? No, but there's simply no excuse for the kind of offense fans have had to endure this season.

None at all. The defense did its job and more than enough to beat number one Oregon. The offense did nothing, collapsed in the second half and the QB play was atrocious.

Braedyn Locke has five interceptions and two passing touchdowns over the past three games. The Badgers have a 0-3 record during that span. It's completely unacceptable.

The Badgers now just have two games left against Nebraska and Minnesota. It will be interesting to see what the offense looks like with Longo gone, but one thing is absolutely clear. Something needs to change. Firing Longo is a step in the right direction, but there's still a long way to go in order for Wisconsin to get where it needs to be. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.