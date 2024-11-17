Wisconsin Announces Shocking Coach Firing

Phil Longo's time at Wisconsin is over.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell announced Sunday night that the team's offensive coordinator had been fired following a 16-13 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

"This morning, I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator. After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success," Fickell said in a statement released by the program.

Longo was fired after 23 games leading Wisconsin's offense.

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo fired.

This move at this point is absolutely a bit jarring and shocking. Was Longo on the hot seat? There's no doubt his seat was warming, but firing him after losing to the top team in the nation is a bold move by Fickell.

Longo has never got a full season in Madison with a healthy QB1. Tanner Mordecai was injured in 2023 and Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the third game of the season this year.

Once TVD went down, backup Braedyn Locke was elevated to the QB1 role, and it's been an absolute disaster the past few weeks.

Wisconsin lost three straight games and Locke has two passing touchdowns and five interceptions during that time.

Wisconsin's defense held Oregon's awesome offense to just 16 points Saturday night, but the offense was unbelievably flat.

Locke went just 12/28 with 96 passing yards and one touchdown and one interception. Yet, given all that, firing Longo before the season is over is wild.

It's a sign Fickell feels the pressure and heat. He knew something had to be done and Longo is now out of a job.

With just two games left, the Badgers have to earn a win against Nebraska or Minnesota to get bowl eligible. Will that happen? Your guess is as good as mine, but Fickell's patience has clearly run out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.