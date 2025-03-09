College Basketball Fans Erupt With Panic After Humiliating Loss. Angry Reactions Flood In

It appears Wisconsin fans might be, once again, watching the same movie again.

Wisconsin has developed a nasty reputation over the past few years of late-season collapses that bleed the team dry in March.

No situation was worse than last season. The team hit a brutal skid that included eight regular season losses starting in February and a first-round NCAA Tournament exit.

Well, Wisconsin fell at home Saturday 86-76 to a terrible Penn State. The loss knocked the Badgers out of having a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament, and the team is now 2-3 in its last five games.

Wisconsin fans aren't happy after humiliating Penn State loss.

The Badgers were in contention for the Big Ten title just a couple weeks ago. Now, Greg Gard's team is going to have to play Thursday in the B1G Tournament as another late-season skid unfolds.

Fans have all seen this story unfold before, and it's beyond frustrating. Check out some of the post-game reactions unfolding online below. The anger and panic is clear:

Loss at home on Senior Day to a team that was already out of the B10 tourney after double-digit leads with a double-bye and good NCAA seeding on the line. Doesn’t get worse than that.

That was less than ideal

That sucked, I really hope we don’t fizzle out and get bounced in round 1 of the tournament. I really want to see this team make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017

I wanted Oregon to be a wake up call game. Instead the last 3 games they’ve shot like dogsh*t

Sh*t the bed on senior day oh my. Apparently Max Klesmit is the catalyst of the team because they didn’t play well in any of the games without him. Hope he’s ready for the tournaments otherwise it might be a quick out. McGee can’t play so many minutes. Tonje needs to show up like the number 1 he is; today he didn’t.

we need to get klesmit and winter back healthy.

Man if this squad fails to get past the first weekend AGAIN ….this will officially be who this program is. Has happened with way too much regularity. Look like world beaters, wheels come off around Feb-March, early exit in the tourney. They HAVE to make the sweet sixteen this year.

Worst loss of the season by far

Pretty much expected of this program at this point. Wisconsin and March collapse go hand in hand.

Death. Taxes. Gard losing in March.

They just fall apart when anything goes bad.

I hope this isnt a sign that the wheels are falling off.

Shooting poorly from 3? Keep chucking from 3, that'll solve it! Fully expecting yet another first round exit year.

Dog sh*t effort

Pathetic

First ever home loss to Penn State. They now have as many wins at the Kohl Center as Indiana does.

It was an enjoyable first fifteen minutes or so. The "fire Greg Gard" crowd is eating good tonight.

Prepping for that 4/13 collapse early I see.

basketball in Wisconsin, not exactly worth holding ones breath for.

I’m a long time Bucky fan. This team is a fraud that peaked a month ago. One and done in the big tourney is realistic.

Sometimes things are pretty simple, when you guard poorly, and you shoot like horse sh*t this is the result

There's simply no excuse for losing at home to one of the worst teams in the P4 to close out the regular season.

It's beyond pathetic. It's downright disgusting. I've made it clear Greg Gard has done an outstanding job this season, considering the tools at his disposal.

However, I might end up eating those words at this point. The Badgers went from looking like an elite team to looking like an early exit squad over the course of just a couple weeks.

That's not acceptable. Now, the counterargument is that Max Klesmit missing time is clearly hurting the team. There's no doubt that's true, but you have to be able to win games with injuries. It's the nature of the beast.

Losing one starter isn't justification for losing to Penn State.

Now, Wisconsin fans hold their breath and pray Greg Gard can pull the team out of another late season collapse. Different year. Same story. It's incredibly frustrating and disappointing. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.