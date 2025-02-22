Wisconsin Fans Erupt With Rage After Humiliating Loss: REACTIONS

Wisconsin basketball fans are in a state of rage and shock after a stunning Saturday afternoon loss to Oregon.

The Badgers blew a 17-point lead to the Ducks at home to lose in overtime 77-73. It was one of the sloppiest and most disgraceful meltdowns I've ever seen.

It was almost like the Badgers were priding themselves on throwing the game away with turnovers and zero creativity on offense.

All the momentum Greg Gard's team had built up seems to have been lit on fire Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin fans erupt with rage after stunning loss to Oregon.

Seeing as how I'm beyond angry, I figured I wouldn't be alone in my feelings. My speculation wasn't wrong. Lots of fans are furious with the pathetic collapse.

Check out some of the reactions on Reddit:

Literally fumbled away our chance at a B1G title. I want to puke.

Literally throwing up everywhere rn and I'm not even hungover.

I'm not putting this loss on Blackwell, but man, did he have a bad game today.

This game was over if Blackwell inbounds the ball properly. Let’s not even begin to act like it’s all Gard’s fault.

Let’s not let Crowl off the hook either. The announcer kept pointing out he wasn’t on the floor and all I could wonder was if he was watching the game that closely.

Don’t think I’ve been that disappointed by a regular season loss in a very long time.

I’m not going to overreact to the game but man was that an epic collapse. Will be fascinated to hear the thought process on that last possession of regulation. As soon as Klesmit decided he was keeping the ball, Gard needed to take a timeout. There’s no way you can let a guy shooting 35% from the field for the year go full iso in that spot.

Arguably the worst basketball I've seen from this team. Deer in the headlights for almost 10mins with Overtime. On another note the final shot of regulation needs to be tonje not klesmit.

Wisconsin has to be embarrassed after that game. They got man handled and couldn’t adjust, which doesn’t bode well. They have some things to figure out.

Gard got out coached big time, players were afraid to get in the paint in the second half and those turnovers in the last minute were brutal. It should have been an easy win

I don't even know what to say after that sh*t show. Chance to move within a game of the big ten title and you choke away a 17 point second half lead. It's not all on Gard but man does he need to look at some of his late game situations and how to handle games when they're spiraling away. So many sloppy unnecessary turnovers. Offense went stagnant and completely non existent, basically turned into well let's see if Tonje can bail us out for 10 minutes.

Have not seen a Badger team get rattled like that in a long time. All we can hope is that they can learn from facing pressure like that and keep it together next time.

Goodbye B1G title. Goodbye 2 seed. Hello Darkness my old friend

I’ve seen some bad Badger losses. I’ve witnessed the 8 minute droughts. But I don’t think’s I’ve ever been as mad as I am today watching the absolute meltdown they had. Worst collapse I’ve ever personally watched.

Could live with this is it was in Eugene. But to have a west coast team come in for an 11am tip and lose like this at home is rough.

Just an absolute collapse in the second half. Constantly beat off the dribble, crushed by the press and sloppy with the ball. While I don’t believe there is such a thing as a good loss, if Badgers can look at where they need to improve both on the court and as a coaching staff, maybe they can make adjustments. Because if I’m another team, this is the blueprint to attack Wisconsin.

There's simply no excuse for what Wisconsin fans witnessed Saturday. None. The team was up nearly 20 in the second half.

Hell, the Badgers were up by 15 with under eight minutes to go. Then everything blew up. The offense just quit, the turnovers were appalling and Oregon took advantage of every single mistake.

You can't lose at home in the Big Ten. You can't do it and expect to be a contender.

The only upside is that a brutally bad loss like this at home might humble the Badgers and kick them into a new gear. They play like this in March and they'll be watching the Sweet 16 from home. Improve and improve right now. That goes for everyone on the roster. Now, please excuse me as I go crack open a Coors Banquet to numb the pain of the horror show I witnessed. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.