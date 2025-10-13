Wisconsin Football Hits Embarrassing New Low Ahead Of Ohio State Game

Wisconsin might not win another game this season as Luke Fickell's seat burns.

Wisconsin's football program is in shambles, and the spread for the Ohio State game tells fans everything they need to know.

The Badgers are currently 2-4, have lost four straight games, been outscored 126-34 in those games and head coach Luke Fickell is on the hottest seat in college football.

It's honestly a bit insane that James Franklin no longer has a job, but Fickell does. Hell, Paul Chryst was fired by Wisconsin with way more success than the current regime.

Well, when it rains, it pours.

Wisconsin/Ohio State spread is comical.

The Badgers play the Buckeyes this upcoming Saturday in Madison at Camp Randall, and oddsmakers are expecting a slaughter.

The line for the game as of publication is -27.5 in favor of OSU. Yes, you read that correctly. Wisconsin is a four-touchdown underdog at home.

To put that in perspective, the largest spread for a home game on record in the modern era was +17.5 for a game in 1991, according to Sports Illustrated.

The game Saturday has an extra ten points tacked on.

I'm certainly not arguing that the oddsmakers are wrong. It's simply the absurdity of the situation that is so comical.

As I often like to say, there was a time when Wisconsin regularly won 10+ games a season and appeared in major bowl games.

The team was in the Rose Bowl for the 2019 season. It's now 2025 and Wisconsin is a 27.5-point underdog at home against Ohio State.

Think it's bad? Just remember that it can always get worse. It can get much, much worse.

It's a shame what has happened to a once proud and great program. The stands aren't full, fans have quit on the team, the players don't seem to care and Fickell is as checked out as checked out gets. Everyone is just waiting for the situation to come to an end. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear likely to happen prior to getting rocked by Ohio State at Camp Randall. Prepare for a very ugly game, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.