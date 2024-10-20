Wisconsin Sends Embarrassing Tweet After Beating Bad Team

Wisconsin's football team needs to dial it back a shade on social media.

The Badgers improved to 5-2 Saturday after beating a mediocre-at-best Northwestern squad 23-3 in Evanston.

As a Wisconsin man, it's certainly nice to be three games above .500 after a very rocky start to the season. The team had been 2-2 after suffering embarrassing back-to-back losses to Alabama and USC.

It looked like the Luke Fickell era was racing towards disaster. Now, he's stacked up three straight wins, and the vibe is shifting.

Unfortunately, the team needs to put down the phone when it comes to social media.

Wisconsin sends stupid tweet after beating Northwestern

For those of you who might not know, the Wildcats - who entered the game 3-3 - play in a temporary stadium near Lake Michigan while the team's new stadium is being built.

It's a very small stadium that resembles the kind of stadium you'd see at a big high school in Texas. It's also gorgeous seeing the lake in the background, but I digress.

For some reason, the person running Wisconsin's X account decided to hop on after the game and fire off a tweet stating, "Temporary stadium, permanent L."

I might just be an old man yelling at the clouds, but I don't care. I saw this tweet Saturday, and immediately cringed. Why was this necessary? Why is beating Northwestern something worthy of celebration?

The way you conduct yourself is a direct reflection of standards and expectations. Would Alabama under Nick Saban ever do this? Would Georgia under Kirby Smart ever hype up beating a team that entered the game .500?

We all know the answer is absolutely not. I certainly do not want to be a program that revels and rejoices in beating a team that might not finish the season with another win. Furthermore, the Badgers didn't even play that well for large chunks of the game. The 20-point victory is deceptive.

So, for anyone to hop on X and talk about the game happening in a temporary stadium but it being a "permanent L" is beyond cringe. It signals to me as a lifelong Wisconsin man that expectations have fallen way too far.

Demand to be held to higher standards. Beating Northwestern or any other low-level Big Ten team isn't something to be celebrated. It's to be expected. Next up is Penn State. The Badgers win that one and we can have a conversation about celebrating. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.