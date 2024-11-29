Wisconsin Drops Insane Hype Video For Bitter Rivalry Game: WATCH

Wisconsin brought its A-game for the team's hype video for the Minnesota game.

The Badgers and Gophers meet in Madison at Camp Randall for the latest installment of the bitter rivalry series.

For those of you who might not know, the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe is the longest-running rivalry in major college football.

Yes, it's not Alabama/Auburn or Michigan/Ohio State that is the longest-running rivalry in major college football. It's Badgers/Gophers.

Wisconsin drops incredibly hard hype video for rivalry game against Minnesota.

Wisconsin currently leads the series 63–62–8. That means Minnesota has the chance to tie the all-time series record when the Gophers and Badgers kick off at noon EST.

Naturally, if you're going to have a big college football game - especially a rivalry game - then you need to have a great hype video.

That's exactly what the Badgers did Friday morning when the team dropped a video featuring…….David Goggins!

The Navy SEAL turned influencer and motivator is known for running around screaming about who is going to carry the boats.

Will that energy boost Wisconsin to bowl eligibility and earn the team its sixth win of the season? I don't know, but the hype video is electric. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If you've never heard of David Goggins, the video below sums up his attitude pretty accurately. His motivation tactics are absurdly over-the-top to the point it's comical.

Having said that, using his quotes for a hype video goes hard as hell. Wisconsin's football team is a joke at the moment.

It might be hard for some fans to accept, but it's true. The team is down as bad as its ever been in the past 25+ years.

Will injecting a little David Goggins into the situation boost the Badgers? Time will tell, but that was an outstanding hype video.

Of course, it will mean nothing if Wisconsin goes out and gets dog walked by P.J. Fleck and his team. Fans will find out soon enough because the game starts at noon EST. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.