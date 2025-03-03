College Basketball Fans Erupt With Anger After Brutal Loss: REACTIONS

Wisconsin fans are shook after losing to Michigan State.

The Badgers lost 71-62 on the road in East Lansing in a Sunday game that was an absolute slugfest down the stretch. Michigan State pulled away late, and Tom Izzo's team never gave Wisconsin a chance in the closing minutes.

Wisconsin is now 22-7 as we near the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin fans react to losing to Michigan State.

The biggest issue for the Badgers was that they went a pathetic 5-for-32 from three and 22-for-65 from the floor overall. How the hell are you going to win games shooting that poorly?

You can't and we all know it. Having star Max Klesmit out was also certainly a huge blow.

Fans took to Reddit after the game to share their frustrations, and it's clear they weren't happy:

Pathetic defense on that full court

Wow. That momentum switched in an instant after they took the basket away. Unreal.

Frustrating loss because it was winnable. Star player plays poorly, McGee was abysmal, couldn’t hit a shot and couldn’t rebound. Miracle it was as close as it was on the road.

Hard to win when you miss 27 threes! Top 4 is finish is all that’s left

I’d feel much better about losing this one if we didn’t choke against Oregon

Live and die by the 3.

Tonje played pretty crap and that's the difference. Can't have that little points from a star.

Little bit of collapse at the end here but they might just be out of gas. Totally different game if we could have gotten anything going from deep.

We shot 15% from 3 on 32 shot attempts. That was the difference other than the absymal full court defense in 2nd half. I would blame the refs too but I'll stop there.

Giving up a 2 when they had 3.9 seconds to score on the shot clock is inexcusable. Idk how they're not running a full court press there

Kamari McGee should probably stop shooting

Badgers determined to take and miss every 3 possible

Refs have been dogsh*t but our shooting might be worse today

Athletic bigs are gonna f*ck us in the tournament. Crowl is too damn slow and Winter isn’t strong enough

Best FT shooting team in the country doesn’t even bother taking advantage of being in the bonus for 8 minutes lolol

Just keep chucking

I hate to break this to you, but 99% of teams are going to lose on the road if they shoot the way that we did from 3.

Anybody who says we are better without Klesmit doesn’t know ball

MSU impressed me with their depth and talent across the board. Deep bench. Their bigs dominated the glass. So much athleticism, as usual. The difference with UW was stark. Thin bench, weak on the boards despite two seven-footers. Tonje was mostly invisible. UW is a good team, but MSU is on a different level. And yet somehow the game was close much of the way.

Honestly I feel like they played well enough to win, provided they make at least a few more 3’s. Under 20 percent on 3 when you are as reliant as the Badgers are is brutal. I don’t feel so much Spartans won it as Badgers lost it. They need Klesmit back and need to be healthy for the tournament.

Not having Klesmit was a big deal, but there's still no excuse for how Wisconsin played offensively. None. The Badgers are a good team and Greg Gard is a good coach.

You can't jack up 32 threes and only hit five. You're going to lose pretty much every single time. It's just burning possession after possession.

Instead of adapting and making some changes, Wisconsin kept firing from deep and it was a disaster. It was like watching a horror show unfold down the stretch. Despite it being a super close game into the final minutes, it never felt like the Badgers had a chance because they couldn't hit the broadside of a barn.

Incredibly disappointing on many levels.

Wisconsin now closes out the season against Minnesota and Penn State before rolling into the Big Ten Tournament. I think I speak for all Wisconsin people when I say I hope they play a hell of a lot better than what we watched unfold Sunday. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.