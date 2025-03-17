College Basketball Fans Erupt With Anger After Pathetic Loss: REACTIONS

Wisconsin Badgers fans are in a dark place after blowing the Big Ten title game Sunday.

The Badgers lost to Michigan 59-53 in Indy in a game that was absolutely winnable. Wisconsin even held a double-digit lead at one point.

Yet, they threw it away and had to watch the Wolverines cut down the nets. The stats are justifiably enraging.

The Badgers went 15-68 from the field and 7-39 from three. The game might have set college basketball back eighty years.

Wisconsin fans react to losing in the Big Ten title game.

Fans took to the internet after the game to share their thoughts, and people were in a state of shock. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

We held them to 2 points in almost a 10 minute span and lost by 6

God is dead, existence is pain.

Broken record but Gard desperately NEEDS a decent big man this offseason. Crowl was such a liability against big men with a pulse this season. Good riddance

It makes it worse and more infuriating that they were ahead and had the momentum for most of the game only to hand it away in the last few minutes.

Well that was pathetic

I'm bitter right now.

Can't win if you can't make your shots. Simple as that.

Shooting 22% from the field and you lose by 6. Sh*t refs or not, you have to make shots and we didn't.

Haven't seen a refjob like this since the ncaa championship game against Duke

Live by the 3...die by the 3.

Hot take here: I prefer to win this game.

I mean eventually we just needed to make a shot and we didn't. As simple as that

Bummer. Ran out of gas and just about every 50/50 ball went Michigan’s way the last few minutes. Rest up and start again later this week.

22% from the field. I thought it was a typo.

The team ran out of gas, this team desperately lacks a big who can score in the paint when the threes aren’t falling.

15-68FG 7-39 3PT you’re gonna lose every time…

Yes the Refs swallowed their whistle when Tonje was getting beaten up under the basket on every play, but also, gotta hit your shots. Went cold at the wrong time. Can’t shoot 22% and expect to win

If you want my thoughts on the situation, the tweet below sums it up perfectly.

As a family member told me after the game, he just doesn't understand why he gets so invested to just get crushed and crushed again.

The highest of highs. The lowest of lows.

Now, Wisconsin is a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament with a first round game against 14-seed Montana. The Grizzlies are a very solid program with a dedicated fanbase. It should be interesting to see what the stands look like in Denver.

Also, playing four games in four days and then pulling a Thursday Big Dance game is a brutal draw for the Badgers. Greg Gard's team needs rest, but isn't going to get it.

Welcome to college basketball on the biggest stage possible.

Fans are down bad right now, and I don't blame them. That was painful as hell to watch, but you can't dwell on it. Now, it's time to find out what the team can do when it matters most. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.