Wisconsin Football Team Hits Humiliating New Low, But Fans Might Like It

Tickets to Wisconsin's opener are a direct reflection of the pathetic state of the program.

The Badgers open the season this Thursday against Miami (OH) under the lights at Camp Randall, and OutKick readers know I have more faith in spotting a unicorn in the wild than a successful third year under Luke Fickell's watch.

I'm more than happy to be proven wrong. Hell, nobody is cheering harder to be proven wrong than me, but reality is reality.

The reality is, Wisconsin is in a bad spot, and the ticket prices are proof of how little faith fans have.

Wisconsin/Miami (OH) ticket prices are a joke.

I was scrolling SeatGeek on Tuesday looking for tickets to the Wisconsin/Alabama game in Tuscaloosa (hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you're going or have recommendations), when I noticed something pretty embarrassing.

The cost of attending a night game at Camp Randall is the price of a can of beer at a bar, and not a particularly fancy one!

Tickets as of publication are selling for $7 before fees, and a grand total of $12 with fees included.

Busch Light sells for more money at my local grocery store than tickets to the home opener cost. What a sad sign of the times Wisconsin football fans are living through. It truly makes you wonder how much worse it can get.

Having said that, this is also a bit of a win for fans. College football games are very expensive to attend when we're talking about major programs.

If there was ever a time to catch a night game at Camp Randall, it's right now when you can get in for the price of a McDonald's burger. It is pathetic, but at least there's a silver lining.

By the way, my bill to attend the Wisconsin/Alabama game in Madison last year was north of $6,000 when it was all said and done. That was just a year ago, and ticket prices for the game in Tuscaloosa are already crashing (again, reach out to me with advice or if you're going).

I have no idea when this nightmare will end, but for the sake of my mental health, I hope there are some clear steps forward starting Thursday night. Not sure how much more my soul and heart can take. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.