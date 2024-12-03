Wisconsin Coach Makes Insanely Stupid Tone-Deaf Comment After Pathetic Season

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell seems to have his head in the clouds when it comes to the reality of the situation he's overseeing.

The Badgers ended the season a pathetic 5-7 with a final blowout loss to Minnesota. To make matters worse, the 24-7 loss to the Gophers snapped the team's 22-year bowl streak.

To say the situation in Madison is bad doesn't even begin to sum it up. It's not bad. It's turned into an unmitigated disaster.

Luke Fickell makes tone-deaf comment about future of Wisconsin football.

What is Fickell's message to the program as it sinks like the Titanic going down with people scrambling for lifeboats? Stick around and you'll be a champion.

"Just like I told the players, those that stay will be a champion. You’ve got to have people that believe in you. I know it’s hard. Having faith in things you can’t see. Right now, I’m sure they can’t see it either, and that’s the tough part," Fickell told the press following the team's humiliating season coming to an end, according to BadgersWire.com.

Do you hear that, fans? If the players stick around, they will eventually "be a champion." Do you believe that? If so, I have a great oceanfront property in North Dakota with your name on it.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a Wisconsin man, and I don't run from it. I don't run from the fact the team had an atrocious season.

Wisconsin fans - myself included - also don't believe for a second that if players stick around instead of leaving, they're going to win a championship.

It'd be one thing for Fickell to say that after an 8-4 or 9-3 season where there is clear improvement. That couldn't be further from what unfolded this season.

The Badgers looked terrible, lacked an identity, transfers have already started, the offense is disgustingly bad and the Badgers have zero stability in the QB room.

I don't want to hear about winning titles. I'd like to hear about finding some consistency. Is that too much to ask after having it for decades?

Fickell better get it figured out quickly because the honeymoon period is long over. It's now time to find a way to win or get ready to pack your bags. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.