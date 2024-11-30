Wisconsin Fans Explode With Anger After Humiliating Loss: REACTIONS

Wisconsin fans have been put out of their misery following the worst season in decades.

The Badgers lost 24-7 Friday to the Minnesota Gophers to finish the season a pathetic 5-7. The last time Wisconsin finished with just five wins was back in 2001, and the program's 22-year bowl streak has come to an end.

Luke Fickell was hired to inject the program with a new sense of life and new energy as the next era of college football was ushered in.

Wisconsin fans react to worst season in decades.

Instead, it's been nothing short of a disaster. Not only did Wisconsin lose to its most bitter rival in the longest-running rivalry in major college football, but the team looked like trash while doing it.

Braedyn Locke finished with just 130 passing yards on 15/32 passing with a single touchdown. The team rushed for just 37 yards.

Fans have had enough and rushed to social media and Reddit after the game to make their thoughts clear. Check out some of the comments floating around below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I’m just sad and dejected after this. Not getting up for this game is so bad. After the past month of poor play, you HAD to get this one and we were never in it from the start.

What a disgrace

Where was the team that showed up against Oregon? Would have liked to see our defense not roll over and our run game show up

Fickell now has overseen the worst season for two programs. And people were afraid Ohio State might poach him lol.

Sadly I have very little reason to believe that next season is going to be any different

BOWL GAMES ARE NOT MEDIOCRE. Say it for the fans in the back that took it for granted. Welcome to 80s-90s Wisconsin football

I don’t blame the kids. You blame the adults. Locke started approximately 3 games where he should not have. Mettauer better be generational. But something tells me there’s going to be a mass transfer. Sounds like Fickell lost the locker room. Defense, you guys had some great games.

I hope there’s a mass transfer. These guys stink

F*ck Fickell and McIntosh

If Fickell doesn’t turn things around this hire will have set us back 10 years.

Did this team accomplish any goals this year? They seemed to get worse each week and the coaching staff did nothing to turn things around. What a massive failure and probably the first of many awful seasons to come.

Off to basketball season. Quick turnaround.

And here are a few reactions on X. It's the same garbage. Different day.

One of my best friends sent me this text exchange below as I watched the horror unfold. I'm truly at a loss of words.

Spoiler alert: Wisconsin stuck with Locke and Badgers fans definitely deserve better.

I entered this season with very high hopes. I expected Fickell and the Badgers to show serious growth in year two of his tenure. Instead, the program regressed in a huge way and the Badgers 22-year bowl streak is over. Every bit of range and anger is justified. There are a lot of tough questions that need to be asked in the offseason, and I'm not sure anyone has good answers. Just pathetic top to bottom. Everyone in Madison needs to be held accountable. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.