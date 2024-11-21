Wisconsin Makes Major QB Decision, Fans Erupt With Anger

Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke will remain QB1 for the Badgers.

The Badgers lost last weekend 16-13 to Oregon in a game that was completely winnable, but was thrown away in large part because Wisconsin's offense was pathetic.

Locke finished the game with 96 yards on 12/28 passing and had one touchdown and one interception. It was a horrible performance, and the third straight loss for the Badgers.

Luke Fickell says Braedyn Locke will remain Wisconsin's starting QB.

Fans have been hoping for a change under center. It's not going to happen. Head coach Luke Fickell announced earlier in the week that Locke will remain the team's starting QB.

That means fans waiting to see highly-touted freshman Mabrey Mettauer will have to wait longer.

To the surprise of nobody, fans didn't take the news very well. They rushed to social media and Reddit with the following responses:

I’m about to enter the transfer portal and I graduated in ‘13

MM probs already in portal yall

If he has another stinker next week that is going to be very hard to justify to the rest of the team. It's totally unfair to all the guys who are busting their asses giving the team a chance to win only for the quarterback to blow it multiple games in a row.

Well, there goes our bowl streak

Great. Just great.

How much of this is due to Mettauer not knowing the playbook? If you have to dial things back to just a handful of plays that a young QB knows, then the defense will know what's coming more often than not. They'll tee up on him and stop everything.

And he'll be looking for a new job soon too.

Man, how bad must Mettauer look in practice that Braedyn Locke, who has been the worst Badgers QB since Danny O'Brien, seems to have a lock on the starting Job? This is very concerning for the present and future of the program.

Shows how far this program has fallen under Luke Fickell that Locke is the best option at QB right now.

Oh well. Fickell appears to want to go down with the ship anchored to Locke. Is what it is.

I truly wonder what Mettauer must look like in practice that Fickell isn't even considering a QB change. It must be really bad to not force Locke out of the starting job.

He's a true freshman, but how much worse could the QB situation get in Madison? Locke has been atrocious when it matters most.

He has two passing touchdowns and five interceptions over the past three games. The Badgers are 0-3 in that stretch.

Wisconsin has games against Nebraska and Minnesota remaining. The team needs one win to become bowl eligible. Prepare for fans to riot if that doesn't happen, and I won't blame them one bit. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.