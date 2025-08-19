Wisconsin Football Coach Receives Critical Support As Fans Continue To Revolt: WATCH

Luke Fickell's fate in Madison remains up in the air, but he's received some support from the one man who might be able to swing things.

Barry Alvarez.

Wisconsin's football program is in its worst state going back to the 1980s. It's honestly nothing short of shocking how far things have fallen for the Badgers.

It's beyond pathetic. The program used to be a premier Big Ten squad. Now, it's one of the worst teams in the conference, and fans have had enough of the bad seasons.

Barry Alvarez throws support behind Luke Fickell.

If there's one person who can tip the scales, it's without a doubt Barry Alvarez. The legendary Wisconsin football coach and athletic director is the most influential man in Wisconsin sports - despite being retired. He is still a major sports figure in the state.

The Rose Bowl-winning coach is now throwing significant support behind the embattled Wisconsin coach.

"I think we have the right person in charge. I think Luke understands the Big Ten. He knows how to win. I think he has his feet on the ground. Wisconsin is a difficult place. You have to understand this place. I mean, you have to understand this place as to where to recruit with the type of players who fit here. The type of football that can win here. I really think he is grounded. He's the right guy to be here. I really feel good about that. I like the players in the program. I like the attitude," Alvarez said during an appearance on ESPN Madison radio this week.

You can listen to his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a huge endorsement for Fickell from the most legendary coach in Wisconsin football history. Yet, I'm not sure it will matter much if the Badgers don't win games.

Alvarez can go out and praise Fickell all he wants, and while I'm sure the support is appreciated, the Wisconsin coach needs to win back the fans.

There's only one way to do that. Win games and win a lot of them. The Badgers went 5-7 in 2024 and snapped the team's 22-year bowl streak.

Words might be nice. Actions and results matter a hell of a lot more. Right now, there simply hasn't been enough results on the field for anyone to have faith in the program.

We'll see what happens when Wisconsin opens the season August 28th against Miami (OH). Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.