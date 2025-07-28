Wisconsin Football Team Destined For Horrific Season, Popular Pundit Claims

The Badgers went 5-7 in 2024, and might be in for a tougher run in 2025.

Joel Klatt thinks Wisconsin football fans are in for their darkest season in more than 30 years.

The Badgers are a pathetic 13-13 since Luke Fickell was hired to take over the program, and to say fans are frustrated would be a massive understatement.

Fans are hoping Wisconsin can finally get back to its old ways in 2025, but the schedule is ridiculous. The Badgers have games against Alabama, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.

Klatt seems to think it might be over for Fickell and the team before it's even started.

Joel Klatt says Wisconsin might not win three games.

"So, you look at that schedule, and it's like, I don't know if they win three games. So, for this year, as much as I really like Luke Fickell and think he's an excellent coach, and I could even make a strong argument Wisconsin could be a better team this year, it's not going to show up in the win-loss column. That's a sell all day long. The schedule is brutal. You can't make those changes and think you're going to develop your way out of it with that schedule in front of you. It's not about the size of the hole, it's about if you can climb out of it," Klatt said on his podcast last week when explaining why the Badgers might be in huge trouble.

Not great for Wisconsin fans!

You can watch Klatt's comments below starting around 11:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I was texting with my father about Klatt's comments on Saturday. I wish I could sit here and say that he's way off base, but I'm afraid there's a very real chance he's not.

The Badgers might have added some talent, but there's so much improvement that needs to be made. Even with a regular schedule, Fickell might have his hands more than full.

Instead of having a standard schedule, Wisconsin has to play power after power. It's a murderer's row of opponents.

That could lead to total and complete disaster for everyone involved.

What are your predictions for Wisconsin's football season? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.