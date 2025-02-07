Wisconsin Hockey Player Gives Entire Minnesota Student Section The Finger While Leaving The Ice

I love some college hockey and I love rivalries, so you put them together and magic is bound to happen.

And it did last weekend when the Wisconsin Badgers paid a visit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers for a pair of games between some Big Ten hockey heavyweights.

We'll cut to the chase: it was not a great weekend for the Badgers, who dropped both games, first the Friday clash by a score of 5-2, and then Saturday's rematch by a score of 4-1.

So, I think Badgers freshman Adam Pietila — who spent last season playing for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms — had about all he could take of the Golden Gophers faithful and let them know it when he left the ice after Saturday's game.

I won't lie: that was one of the best bird-flippings I've ever seen.

I mean he was singling out specific fans, making eye contact, and even leaning into it a little bit.

The Gophers won the scoresheet, but a top-tier middle-finger outing like that is a moral victory of sorts.

I mean, that was so good. I think we need to see that again from another angle. What'd'ya say?

…

Too bad, I'm running the show here…

Gasp!

The fans flipped first.

Alright, I know stuff like this will ruffle feathers, but I love seeing this kind of thing in heated rivalries. No one got hurt, there was just some robust bird-flipping and then everyone moved on.

It was like that video of the guys giving each other the finger out on the street.

The weekend was good for Minnesota, which is currently one of the top-ranked teams in the nation.

As for the Badgers, they'll look to bounce back this week with a pair of games at home on Friday and Saturday against the Penn State Nittany Lions.