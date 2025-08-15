Wisconsin Football Fans Panic Ahead Of Season Starting, Share Cowardly Reactions

Wisconsin's football team is just 13-13 since Luke Fickell took over as the program's head coach.

Wisconsin football fans appear ready to quit before the first snap of the season has even been played.

The Badgers are in a very dark place entering Luke Fickell's third season with the program. Gone are the days of consistent winning, Rose Bowl appearances and being a premier program.

Wisconsin is just 13-13 under Fickell's leadership, and the team's 22-year bowl streak was snapped after going 5-7 last season.

It's been decades since the football program was this rudderless.

Wisconsin football fans have no faith in the program.

To make matters worse, the Badgers have arguably the toughest schedule in America. That's never good for a rebuilding program.

The slate features matchups against the following:

Miami (OH) Middle Tennessee Alabama Maryland Michigan Iowa Ohio State Oregon Washington Indiana Illinois Minnesota

Brutal. Absolutely brutal. How are fans feeling? Well, if the message boards are an accurate symbol of what fans are feeling (they often are), then fans are already throwing in a towel.

A viral Reddit thread asked fans if the Badgers can get to eight wins, and the responses tell you everything you need to know about how little faith fans currently have in the team:

With their current schedule? Absolutely not.

I love the Badgers. But not likely

Can they? Yes. Is it the most likely outcome of this season? No.

Absolutely not. 6 wins would be a very successful season. 5 is my expectation, but I wouldn't be surprised by 4.

No

HAHAHAHAHAHA

It would likely mean a lot of injuries to key players on our opponents or a combination of the greatest running back & QB season in Wisconsin history.

It would be a goddamn miracle

Lol no.

They might win five games

No lol

Press X to Doubt

CAN they? If the stars align and they steal some games they shouldn’t win, absolutely. WILL they? Almost certainly not. 4 or 5 wins is likely. 6 is a massive victory

Hell no

Solid no. 5 maybe 6 wins.

Lmao no

If they do, you can go ahead and put a statue of Fickell out in front of the stadium. It’s more likely they win 4 or 5 games this year.

Well, I'm glad to see everyone is keeping the faith and remaining optimistic going into the 2025 season! Obviously, that's sarcasm because nobody in the state of Wisconsin seems to have any faith in this program, and I don't blame them.

The Fickell experiment hasn't gone well at all. People thought he would quickly turn the program around. That's not what happened.

Instead, the Badgers are now racing towards the bottom. Can the former Cincy coach eventually get the Badgers where they need to be? Maybe, but it damn sure hasn't happened yet, and patience is running thin.

Wisconsin opens the season August 28th against Miami (OH) under the lights at Camp Randall. We'll see how it shakes out, but Fickell has a lot of work to do before fans start buying back in. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.