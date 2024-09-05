Wisconsin Embarrassed By YouTuber Who Noticed One Simple Thing

A random YouTuber discovered something about Wisconsin that Western Michigan exploited week one.

The Broncos lost to the Badgers 28-14 last Saturday, but looked surprisingly good for the majority of the out of conference matchup.

The highlight of the game for Western Michigan was when the team pulled off a shocking fake field goal for a massive gain.

The series ended with the Broncos scoring a touchdown and giving Badgers fans way too much to sweat about.

YouTuber exposes Wisconsin's field goal coverage.

Well, it turns out Western Michigan might not have had to put much thinking into the fake field goal, and the reason why is pretty embarrassing.

YouTuber Isaac Punts discovered after the game that Wisconsin has more or less run the same field goal defense for *AN ENTIRE YEAR* without much deviation.

Western Michigan knew exactly what the coverage team was going to do, and took advantage of it. Check out the breakdown below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As a Badgers fan, I can only shake my head and laugh.

Now, I will say it appears in slow motion that WMU got away with a pretty brutal hold on Hunter Wohler, but that doesn't change the fact Wisconsin put the same coverage on tape for a year.

That's not great. In fact, that's about as bad as it gets. Why would teams try to steal signals when the Badgers will just telegraph exactly what's going to happen a month in advance?

Mistakes happen. Running the same field goal coverage without switching it up isn't a mistake. It's coaching malpractice.

The good news is now that this has been exposed, Wisconsin's only option is to adapt. With Alabama looming on the 14th of this month, it's time to iron out these mistakes or it's going to be an ugly game against the Crimson Tide. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.