Wisconsin Fans Behave In Embarrassing Fashion After Latest Loss

Wisconsin fans need to relax.

The Badgers suffered a very disappointing 28-13 loss to Penn State at home Saturday night, and Wisconsin is now 5-3.

Was it a frustrating loss? Absolutely it was a frustrating loss. It's made significantly worse by the fact Wisconsin was in control of the game until Braedyn Locke threw a shockingly bad pick six that changed the game.

Wisconsin fans seethe with rage after Penn State loss.

Badgers fans have spent the time since the loss completely flipping out online and complaining about the state of the program.

Not only are people complaining, but they're also calling for offensive coordinator Phil Longo to be fired and Locke to be benched in a very viral Reddit thread.

Check out some of the comments from the thread below:

Got that lead and it was run run pass every series.

That’s my beef is it was EXTREMELY conservative and the option isn’t an option if the QB isn’t willing to run. They didn’t see that as a threat whatsoever.

Just a friendly reminder that Phil Longo Ole Miss offenses went 6-6 and 5-7 with Matt Corral, DK Metcalf, AJ brown, Van Jefferson, Elijah Moore, and Dawson Knox.

Defense held them to 14 points. Defense was not responsible for the pick six. Which makes your argument even more compelling.

Longo part I agree - but let's be honest if Locke is starting the next option is a disaster. I was at the game and again made money as anything less than a double digit spread for this team as an underdog is too low

Defense did its best with an offense that couldn't be bothered to show up. Same story, different day made more apparent by a decent opponent. And to think we were being demanded apologies from after the last few weeks. The cracks were visible against Northwestern.

They got dominated on both sides of the line. Couldn’t run or stop the run effectively. Longo is inept. Locke isn’t ideal. The line( both sides) looks like varsity vs. JV

Agreed. The play calling on offense was illogical in the 2nd half. It looked like they were trying to lose. No excuse for seeing that many 3rd downs. I find it hard to believe Locke is the best option we have.

Locke should be benched, Longo has this year to figure it out or else he is gone

Longo sucks but Fickell’s the one that brought him here. Toss them both.

Fire the whole staff. This saboteur head coach from Ohio State ain’t it. This team is bad at everything. Offense is completely anemic and the defense got diced up by a backup QB.

Everyone needs to take a deep breath and relax. Fire Longo? Bench Locke? Fire Fickell? Are these fans serious?

Let's get down to the facts of the matter. Penn State is a great team, and their backup QB played insanely well. The defense simply wasn't prepared to defend against a very mobile QB. They were prepared for Drew Allar, and he got hurt.

Phil Longo's play calling has been suspect at times, but the Badgers also suffered many drops against PSU. Is that his fault too? The Nittany Lions also have a great defense. It's not like the Badgers lost to an FCS team. They lost to a team that could be in the hunt for a national title, and we now have people calling for a coaching change. It's truly delusional.

Lastly, Braedyn Locke isn't going to get benched. That's not happening for one very simple reason. He's 100% the best option in the QB room. Wisconsin fans seem to think highly-touted freshman QB Mabrey Mettauer is ready to go right now. That's just not true. If it was true, then he'd be playing. Mettauer was always going to need at least a year to develop, and he's taking that year right now as Locke's backup after starting the season as QB3.

Everyone needs to chill out, and understand the world isn't over. The Badgers lost to a great Penn State team. Nobody is happy about it, but let's relax with the overreactions. Next up is Iowa. Hopefully, the team can redeem itself. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.