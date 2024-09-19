Wisconsin Fans Are Melting Down After Devastating Injury News, Reactions Are Borderline Sad

Wisconsin football fans are down bad after finding out Tyler Van Dyke is out for the season.

QB1 for the Badgers suffered a season-ending ACL injury on the opening drive against Alabama this past Saturday.

It was clear to anyone who could see the medical tent situation that TVD was seriously hurt. Confirmation followed a couple days later that Van Dyke will miss the remainder of the season.

That means Braedyn Locke, who replaced TVD against Alabama, is QB1 for Wisconsin and Luke Fickell. Many fans appear ready to throw in the towel.

Wisconsin fans are melting down about the state of the program.

Injuries happen in college football. It's the nature of the beast. What you simply can't tolerate is people giving up.

Yet, that appears to be exactly what Wisconsin fans are doing. Below are several comments floating around Reddit and social media following the news about TVD. Take a look and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

This sucks, but honestly it's not like we're losing Ewers or Gabriel here. We're bound for the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop anyhow.

It is a new era, Fickell is going to have us home for the holidays. Badgers will be watching the bowl games from home on the couch just like you.

Good thing Locke is a QB1b [upside down face emoji]

We would’ve made a bowl with him I think, that’s in doubt for sure now.

I wasn’t sure this Badger team has 6 total wins in them. Now I’m definitely not sure.

We could lose our winning season streak this year

I would say the odds of that are extremely high. The program is bottoming out just when the intensity of competition in the Big Ten is reaching ridiculous levels.

Yep 100% agree with you there. We're in our down years and our schedule is just going to get tougher.

They say Locke has a mastery of the offense from a preparation standpoint, his mastery doesnt seem to translate to throwing it to his teammates when they are open. How is this so called knowledge assessed?

On the plus side the tickets my wife and I were looking at in October should be cheaper now!

And just like that our season is over. Awesome. With Locke starting this team might not even make a f*cking bowl game.

Well sh*t...

Pack it up boys!

Honestly, this is just becoming normal for Wisconsin fans. Going into the Alabama game, fans of the program were behaving like absolute cowards.

I called them out and put people with zero faith on blast. Feels like we're coming up to that point again. It's actually pretty disappointing that fans are quitting on the team after three games.

Is losing the starting quarterback and anchor of the offense ideal? Not at all, but there are still nine games remaining. That's a lot of football, and it's not like Braedyn Locke hasn't thrown passes in a game before.

He started multiple games last season when Tanner Mordecai went down with a hand injury. He's far from terrible, and by all accounts has a genius understanding of the offense.

Having said all that, I'm also incredibly entertained by some of the tantrums and meltdowns I've seen so far. The hatred and anger warms the soul. However, you still have to remain optimistic or what's the point of even playing? Next up is USC next weekend. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.