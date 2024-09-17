Wisconsin QB Hit With Devastating Injury Update

Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke's time throwing passes this season has come to an end.

Van Dyke suffered what appeared to be a brutal knee injury on the opening drive against Alabama this past Saturday.

He never returned to the game, was replaced by backup Braedyn Locke and the Badgers lost 42-10 after looking very solid early with TVD under center.

Details were sparse on his status until late Monday afternoon, and the update isn't good.

Tyler Van Dyke suffers season ending injury.

ESPN reported that Van Dyke suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season. That means backup Braedyn Locke is the starter the rest of the season.

Locke saw playing time last season when Tanner Mordecai injured his hand. He's now in the exact same position with Van Dyke out for the rest of the season.

This is a brutal blow for the Badgers. An absolutely brutal blow. Just like last season, the Badgers are now without the team's starting QB.

Luke Fickell simply can't catch a break so far during his time in Madison. For the second straight year, Locke will be pressed into service as the starter.

This time, he's going to be the starter with nine games left on the schedule.

The smartest thing to do is to probably recognize this season is going to be very tough the rest of the way, and it can be used to develop younger players and find out what the Badgers have.

Build for the future, even if it means doing so at the expense of the present.

The Badgers have a bye week this weekend and then play USC. That gives Locke a little extra time to prepare, and trust me, the team is going to need all the time it can get. Best of luck to TVD on his road to recovery, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.