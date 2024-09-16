Wisconsin QB's Injury Outlook Sounds Very Ominous

It doesn't sound like Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke will be back on the field in the immediate future.

The Wisconsin Badgers welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide to Madison this past weekend for one of the biggest home games in the program's history.

Hype was off the charts, the city was rocking and there was a euphoric feeling in the air before the game started.

The Badgers jumped out to a hot start, but the wheels fell off after Tyler Van Dyke went down with what looked like a knee injury on the first drive of the game.

The chains were moving and Alabama's defense couldn't stop a thing with TVD under center. It was a disaster once he left the game and never returned.

Luke Fickell shares disappointing update on Tyler Van Dyke's health

Due to where I was sitting, I had a pretty clear look at Van Dyke coming out of the medical tent, and it was evident he was struggling. He went down when he wasn't being assisted to the cart.

Wisconsin fans with an angle to see him going to the cart knew it was bad, and it sounds like those fears might be 100% justified.

"He wasn’t able to come back. We’ll get a little more clarity, hopefully here soon. Get an MRI and things like that. I don’t think it looks real good for us, for him. And that’s really, really difficult because I think he was really well prepared and I think that he had grown in those first few weeks and was really sharp to start that game," head coach Luke Fickell said when addressing Van Dyke's health situation after the beatdown.

The part of that response that should concern everyone is Fickell stating in no uncertain terms, "I don’t think it looks real good for us, for him."

While exact specifics haven't been given to the public, it's not terribly difficult to get a general idea of the issue from the medical facility and the team involved in any major stadium.

The fact Fickell went out and stated it's not good is a pretty ominous sign.

The most disappointing part about this situation is fans will never know what would have happened if TVD hadn't gotten hurt.

He was a perfect 5/5 with a nine yard rush on the opening drive prior to getting hurt. The drive stalled out for a field goal, and the rest is history. Alabama outscored Wisconsin 42-7 the rest of the way after Wisconsin's hot start.

Hopefully, TVD's injury isn't as bad as Fickell and others fear. You never want to see someone get hurt, especially so early in the season. Make sure to check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.