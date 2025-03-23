Wisconsin Fans Seethe With Rage After Pathetic March Madness Loss: REACTIONS

Wisconsin fans are in a state of shock and rage after being bounced from the NCAA Tournament.

BYU stunned the Badgers 91-89 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Greg Gard's team somehow managed to get back in the game in the closing minutes, but a final attempt to seal the deal fell short.

Once again, Wisconsin is heading home long before the Badgers should. It's enraging for many fans.

Wisconsin fans react to shocking BYU loss.

Wisconsin's last trip to the Sweet 16 was all the way back in 2017. It seemed like Wisconsin had a solid draw in the bracket and optimism was high.

Now, the team is, once again, packing and going home before making it out of the first weekend. Fans are crushed.

Below are some of the reactions that flooded Reddit after the game:

Every Wisconsin sports team is the exact same come playoffs. Every team, every year

I knew what was happening. And it doesn’t hurt any less

Remarkable that it was that close at the end. There were some good stretches but for the most part that was a pretty poor performance.

Brutal ending. That second half is who they were all season long, just let the emotion get to them in the first half and dug too big a hole to recover from. That f*cking sucks man, this was the most fun team since 2015.

Their players waving bye to our players at the end of the game is some sh*t.

Still a f*cking joke that a 3 seed has to play essentially a road game in the first weekend so that another 3 seed can also play a road game in Milwaukee in the first weekend.

The bench technical and the absolute braindead decision by Crowl to shoot with 13 seconds left (or whatever it was) at the end of the 1st half loomed quite large at the end of this game.

Tough loss, our legs were completely gone in the first half. B1G needs to move their championship game up earlier if the NCAA will punish the conference’s high seeds by sending them out west on short rest.

Greg Gard continues his streak of doing enough to keep his job while still being disappointing every year. Same time next year yall

Played like crap, but the selection committee did us no favors.

I am still scratching my head they did not hold the ball for the last shot at the half.

CBS leaked our last play by sitting on our huddle for 30 seconds. Could clearly see the play we were drawing up

The program is in purgatory

Legit. Sweet sixteen is the f*cking moon to this program.

Another classic Badger March performance of poor shooting and missing free throws. Can’t believe that a guy shooting under 40% in FTs even makes the floor. Add that to a moronic tech from an assistant coach and their unparalleled ability to shoot themselves in the foot and underachieve in big moments rolls on. NIL kills the overachieving Wisconsin had for decades in sports by finding diamonds in the rough and coaching them up. Now its mercenaries to the highest bidder and constant roster turnover

The crowl floater before halftime was unforgivable. Gard needs to clean up some of these seemingly minor miscues, they are the kind of plays that swing games. The AC Tech, I would like to know I guess specifically, but ultimately it’s also inexcusable. The fact that they held it together after that is testament to the grit. Sad it ended like this.

It's been 8 years since we've made the Sweet 16. Under Bo Ryan the longest drought was 2 years. Over the last 8 years we've even missed the tournament twice, something that never happened under Bo. At some point we need to stop tolerating mediocre coaching. We are too good of a school to just celebrate making the tournament.

Right. Bo was a hall of fame coach and I understand that, but our standards have sunk into mediocrity. Maybe making the Sweet 16 every other year is too high a standard, but missing it 8 years in a row, for a program like ours, surely misses the mark.

Getting destroyed at the basket has to stop going forward.

This fanbase is insufferable at times

I’m glad they at least tried at the end but it was too little too late. Overall we were outplayed and outmatched.

I'm going to preface this by saying I really like Greg Gard as a person and want him to succeed as a coach. But he's now 3-5 with his own recruits and his best players these last 2 years have been transfers. I'm not convinced he is able to develop players necessary to make S16 every few years like we expect.

Well, see y'all back here same time next year?

Gard does just good enough to not get fired. The Gard supporters defend this until they're blue in the face. Fact is this program has never been the same since Florida hit that runner 3 in the Sweet 16 in 2017. The pro Gard crowd wants us to accept that this is the new normal. I refuse to do that. I expect more than this

Not only do they accept mediocrity, they think you and I are bad fans for wanting more

2-point loss with a bench technical. That is really hard to swallow

Classic Badgers! Eight straight years of early exits, more of the same pathetic play in March.

New year. Same movie. The Badgers used to get to Sweet 16s with so much consistency that the idea of not making it was shocking.

Now, it's been eight years, and fans are beyond livid. I don't blame them. I'm right there with them. The program is in a very strange place.

Wisconsin has no problem competing in the regular season with any team in the country and you can always count on a Big Ten Tournament run.

However, it simply hasn't translated to success in the NCAA Tournament in a very long time. It's not just disappointing and frustrating.

It's downright unacceptable.

Gard needs to get the situation under control sooner than later, and fans need to demand more. That's the blunt reality of where the program is in 2025. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.