Big Ten Football Program Unveils Awesome Throwback Uniforms: WATCH

The Badgers will wear the throwback uniforms on October 11 against Iowa.

Wisconsin football will be rocking some throwback threads this season.

While the Badgers aren't capable of winning many football games this season, they're at least trying to keep the environment fun and excitement high with fans.

Is the latter point even possible at this stage of the Luke Fickell experiment? I don't know, but there are some new uniforms in the mix.

Wisconsin unveils throwback football uniforms.

How do you attempt to keep people hooked as the program goes up in flames? You bring something new to the table, and that's exactly what the Badgers did early Thursday morning.

The team unveiled some slick throwback uniforms that will be worn October 11 against Iowa. Check out the reveal below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Overall, some pretty cool throwback uniforms. Getting cool uniforms for a one-off game is a shot of adrenaline to the soul.

Having said that, some people responding have one goal and one goal only:

The Badgers actually need to win some games.

Rock solid throwback uniforms…..that won't mean a single thing if the Hawkeyes boat race Wisconsin again like they did in 2024 to the tune of 42-10.

I might sound pessimistic, but at this point, who isn't if they're paying attention?

The Badgers open the season this upcoming Thursday against Miami (OH) under the lights at Camp Randall. It will be interesting to see what Fickell can accomplish in 2025. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.