Pathetic Wisconsin Basketball Stat Goes Viral, Will Enrage Fans

One viral post tells Wisconsin Badgers fans everything they need to know about the state of the program.

The Badgers entered the NCAA Tournament as a three seed, and dominated 14-seed Montana in the first round.

However, the wheels fell off in the second round Saturday night against a scrappy BYU team. The Badgers lost 91-89, and it wasn't pretty.

The Cougars dominated large chunks of the game, and the only reason the Badgers had a shot at the end was because John Tonje put on his best Michael Jordan impression.

Another season over. Another incredibly disappointing end.

Pathetic Wisconsin basketball stat goes viral.

There used to be a time when Bo Ryan had the Badgers humming and making at least the Sweet 16 wasn't just the bare minimum. It was a regular occurrence. That feels like it was a different lifetime ago.

One viral Reddit post sums it up perfectly, and will enrage fans.

A person compiled Wisconsin's postseason record since the team's last Sweet 16 appearance in 2017:

2018: Didn't make the tournament for the first time in 19 years.

2019: Lost to 12-seed Oregon

2020: No tournament due to COVID

2021: Loss to Baylor in the second round

2022: Lost to 11-seed Iowa State in the second round

2023: Missed the tournament for the second time in decades

2024: Blown out by 12-seed JMU in the first round

2025: BYU hangs 91 on the Badgers for another early exit

Now, let's look at the Badgers *THREE* tournament wins in that time span:

2021: Beat eight seed UNC

2022: Beat 14 seed Colgate

2025: Beat 14 seed Montana

I lost my home this week in a brutal flood (long story for another time), and the stats above upset me more than the fact I don't have a place to live.

It might not be fair, but fans are very upset with the state of the program. It's the cycle of pain Wisconsin fans know all too well.

Step one: Get hopes up.

Step two: Get disappointed. (Badgers fans are currently here)

Step three: Believe again

Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

The Badgers can win 20+ games in the regular season, win a Big Ten regular season championship, make a Big Ten Tournament run…..but we all know what is going to happen under Greg Gard in the NCAA Tournament.

Pain.

As my dad told me after the game against BYU, it's almost getting too painful at this point to get invested because we all know how the story ends.

Wisconsin went from being a national powerhouse under Bo Ryan to being a team that hasn't seen the NCAA Tournament since the early few months of President Trump's first administration back in 2017. Stop and think about the insanity for a moment.

You're simply not paying attention if that doesn't boil your blood.

The Badgers haven't beaten an elite team in the NCAA Tournament in so long that the concept seems foreign. Not only is Wisconsin not beating elite teams in the NCAA Tournament, but they're losing to teams with far less talent.

Greg Gard's reputation at this point is a coach who can win games in the regular season but isn't a threat at all in the Big Dance.

That's simply not acceptable.

I'm at a loss for words at this point. It's beyond unacceptable. Is any fan okay with this being the new standard? I'm certainly not, and to make matters worse, Wisconsin has very deep pockets. It's a wealthy program with wealthy boosters. How has this problem not been figured out? It's turning into one of life's great mysteries. Now, we sit back and wait to see how the team crushes fans again next year. Sports brutality beyond words. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.