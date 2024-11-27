Wisconsin Football Program Humiliated Ahead Of Rivalry Game

Wisconsin plays Minnesota Friday, and ticket prices are comically cheap.

The Badgers are an embarrassing 5-6 going into the longest-running rivalry game in major college football.

Wisconsin needs to win if the team wants to play in a bowl game. It's pathetic that's the case, but it is. Welcome to the court state of Luke Fickell's team.

Wisconsin/Minnesota ticket prices are incredibly cheap.

If you want a perfect example of how far and fast the Badgers have fallen, look no further than ticket prices to the game against the Gophers.

The cheapest tickets on SeatGeek at the time of publication to get into Camp Randall cost just $25 including fees. That's the same price as case of Miller Lite at my local corner store.

There are plenty of tickets in sections around the 50-yard line for under $50. For comparison, those same tickets cost more than $500 when the team played Alabama in September.

Now, you can sit in prime real estate at Camp Randall for the price of a case of beer.

It's simple supply and demand. If there were a lot of people who wanted to attend the game, then prices would go up.

Instead, interest seems pretty low for a noon EST game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and that's sent ticket prices plummeting.

Why isn't there interest? That's not a hard question to answer. The team is awful and fighting to save its bowl eligibility streak. Fans have given up on the season, and while it's frustrating, I understand why people feel that way.

The heat Luke Fickell is going to start feeling is going to be intense if the Badgers lose Friday. It will be much worse if it's done in a stadium with plenty of empty seats. It's truly sad times in Madison. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.