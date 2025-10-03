Wisconsin Hit Ugly New Low Ahead Of Potential Michigan Slaughter

The Badgers are 2-2 on the season, and coming off back-to-back blowouts

Wisconsin football fans are already waving the white flag ahead of the team taking the field against Michigan.

The Badgers are sitting at 2-2 coming off blowout losses to Alabama and Maryland. Now, Luke Fickell will have to travel to Ann Arbor to play a very good Wolverines team as his seat is scorching hot.

Just remember folks, no matter how bad things are, they can always get worse and often do. That's a reality Wisconsin fans appear to be accepting with open arms.

Wisconsin fans wave the white flag ahead of Michigan game.

They know things are about to get insanely ugly Saturday, judging from reactions floating around on social media.

The team posted an Instagram promo for the game, and it's a comedy show in the comments.

Get your popcorn ready and enjoy the reactions from Wisconsin fans below:

what we feeling a loss by 30 or 40?

I think it’s closer than people think 👀 42-15

If we win I’ll walk from Iron Mountain to Madison

Good thing the brewers play at 1pm

Oh boy😔

65-3

I stopped watching for my mental health sake

Excellent job to the graphic artist who made this but respectfully, Fire Fickell

Slaughter at the big house*

41-10

Lmao

Fire fickell

Badgers are going to get smoked

Have to admit I also chuckled at this reaction on X.

There used to be a time when a Wisconsin/Michigan matchup would draw the attention of the Big Ten. Wisconsin is actually 5-3 in the last eight matchups, and 2-1 in the last three.

Yet, everyone with eyes and a functioning brain knows it would take a miracle for the Badgers to walk out of Ann Arbor with a win. Times sure have changed, and they changed quicker than anyone could have anticipated.

Being a 17.5-point underdog against Michigan is pathetic. My brain is struggling to even imagine such a thing happening just a few years ago.

Yet, here we are. Again, time to tap the sign. Things can and will get worse, as I said above!

The only silver lining here is that the faster the team collapses, the quicker a hard reset can be hit. It's desperately needed, and feels inevitable. It's just a matter of how long it takes. Fans might get a clearer picture Saturday. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.