Jon Gruden Fires Up Major College Football Team With Epic Speech, Demands Nightmares: WATCH

Jon Gruden brought some serious energy to the Wisconsin Badgers over the weekend.

The Badgers are in a very tough rut after two seasons with Luke Fickell leading the program. The former Cincy coach is a very disappointing 13-13 since taking over the team in Madison.

The head coach is looking for any spark that might fire up the team, and return them to the school's winning ways fans enjoyed for decades.

Enter the former Raiders and Buccaneers coach.

*RELATED: Former Wisconsin Football Star Slams Program With Brutally Blunt Tweet*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Jon Gruden fires up Wisconsin's football team.

Gruden spoke with the Badgers Saturday during spring practice, and he had players ready to run through the wall with his speech.

It's clear that Gruden still has a hell of a lot of grit in his soul, and he brought one simple message with him:

The time for dreams is over. Bring out the nightmares.

Check out his speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans of the team were also amped to hear Gruden's message. People were quick to weigh in on Instagram:

That’s awesome. 🔥

Hopefully this is what the team needed to hear. Need this energy from a coach day in and out to succeed

I'm about to walk on to Madison's campus as a 43-year old overweight and slow Arizona Wildcat and Iowa Hawkeye fan, damn coach!

This dude needs a head coaching job now.

This is awesome

Can we get him on staff in Madison?

"I’m into nightmares" 🔥😭

I had goosebumps watching this. Can only imagine how the players felt sitting there in that room.

Can we just hire him?

Ready to go to war for Coach Gruden and I haven’t played organized football since 6th grade

Well I’m ready to run through a wall

At this point, I know Wisconsin fans are willing to try anything in order to pull the plane out of the nosedive it's been in for a few years at this point.

If that means letting Gruden light a fire under their butts, then so be it. It's nice to see some serious energy and adrenaline return to Camp Randall, even if it's just from a guest.

We are talking about a man with a Super Bowl ring, after all.

What did you think of Gruden's intense speech? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.