College Basketball Player Suffers Gruesome Mouth Injury: WATCH

Wisconsin guard Jack Janicki suffered a very painful injury to his mouth on Wednesday night.

The Badgers went on the road and beat Minnesota 74-67 to improve to 23-7 on the season. Greg Gard's team bounced back in a tight one after losing to Michigan State this past weekend.

It was a much-needed win…..but it wasn't all fun and games for Janicki.

Janicki face-planted on the court while fighting for a rebound in the closing moments of the win, and he lost a chunk of a tooth in the process.

Never good when you're losing teeth!

You can watch the play unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Badgers also shared a look at Janicki's mouth after the game, and he cracked the tooth clean in half. Not good!

All things considered, it's pretty impressive Janicki managed to walk it off like he did. I'm sure his adrenaline was already flowing and was kicked into an extra gear once he hit the deck.

How the hell is he smiling in the photo shared by the team? I certainly wouldn't be. I guess Greg Gard's guys just have a different level of toughness.

That injury is gross, and yet, he doesn't seem down and out about it. Janicki must be a different breed, and that's the spirit and energy the team will need down the stretch in March.

Props to Janicki for showing serious grit. Now, it's time to close out the season against Penn State and gear up for the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament.