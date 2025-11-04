Big Ten Football Team Puts Up Outrageous Alcohol Sales, Hilarious Reactions Flood In

The Badgers might not win very often, but fans have never lost a party.

Wisconsin fans drink at a level that needs to be studied……for scientific reasons, of course.

Wisconsin's football team is, as we all know, a pathetic joke. Luke Fickell took a once proud program and turned into a doormat for rival Big Ten teams.

The Badgers are currently sitting at 2-6, and there's no clear win left in the final four games. While the results on the field are gross, you better believe the drinks in Camp Randall are ice cold.

Wisconsin crushes college football in alcohol sales.

It's not a secret that people in Wisconsin like to drink. Living in the harsh winters will do that to you. Now, there's some incredible data showing just how much Badgers fans booze it up.

Matt Brown published an outstanding piece compiling data on alcohol sales and revenue around the college football world. Of the teams he got data from, Wisconsin came in at number one with $3.088 million in alcohol sales through the end of September.

The gap between Wisconsin and second place is comical. Nebraska checked in at number two with $2.074 million in revenue. No other school came close to cracking the $2 million mark.

It's moments like these where it sure is fun to be a Wisconsin man. Even when things are going terribly wrong, fans are still throwing back cold ones like it's going out of style.

There are also plenty of funny reactions that flooded in on Reddit to the news:

This simply reinforces everything I already knew about Wisconsin.

I went to a Beer and Cheese festival in Wisconsin, which seemed very on point. There were no other activities. It wasn't like, oh yeah there's beer and cheese but these other side attractions too. Nope, just stand after stand selling only beer or cheese or both. The whole place was packed, full attendance of people just standing around consuming beer and cheese. And they didn't seem all that excited about it either. It was just like "well yeah, it's Saturday, what else would we be doing?"

Turns out all these subreddits talking about which is the drunkest state was right all along!

People who haven't been hear don't really grasp how important alcohol is to the culture. There's basically no social interaction outside of work that won't involve bringing beer.

As someone from the upper-Midwest, this doesn’t surprise me at all. There is casual drinking, there is binge drinking, there is alcoholism, and then there is Wisconsin. You truly can’t understand how ingrained drinking is into the general society of the state until you live there.

They drink like they don’t plan on going to work the next day, only they are going to work the next day. Coffee in one hand. Beer haze in the other.

Wisconsin isn’t casual or ranked drinking. It’s professional drinking.

I’ve been to Madison exactly once in my life and it was immediately evident to me just how seriously Wisconsin takes its drinking as soon as I stepped foot in that city. I’ve never seen so many bars packed into such a small area in my life. I feel like every Midwest state likes to think that they drink a lot, but we’re all so far behind the curve compared to Wisconsin it’s not even close.

Was in the military with some Wisconsin guys. They are seriously weird about cheese and alcohol.

When I was 23 I lived in a big house with some Wisconsin folks. I'd been an SEC frat boy and thought I could drink with the best of them. I was wrong.

Well yeah, the pros will beat amateur teams every time.

Wisconsin sober just means you don't drink liquor.

You'd drink too if Luke Fickell was your coach.

The big booze lobby in Wisconsin is going to urge the school to keep Fickell

Here's a fun story to put in perspective the difference between Wisconsin and the rest of the country when it comes to drinking.

I went to Madison for the Wisconsin/Alabama game in 2024. The Badgers got rocked, but that's not the point. The city was on fire for two straight days, and the amount of alcohol being slung around was mind-boggling. You had to see it to believe it.

An old friend of mine was in town for the game, and we found ourselves at State Street Brats - a Madison institution. The person (identity withheld for privacy and security reasons) looked at me as they watched in awe, and simply said, "I understand you a lot better now after seeing where you come from."

I don't know if that was a compliment or not, but I'm taking it that way!

Also, we once had a case race for the Final Four in 2014 when Wisconsin lost a heartbreaker to Kentucky. For those of you who don't know how a case race works, you get into two-man teams and literally race to see who can finish a case first.

I watched someone at the event crush 40 Busch Lights……and proceeded to be just fine by the time the game started. That same night, an idiot I knew started a couch on fire, I had to cut off my girlfriend at the time because she didn't understand the pain of the loss and I proceeded to come home to find a naked woman I had never met before hanging out in my apartment. The rage of my roommates' girlfriends when they walked into that last situation was incredible. Fortunately, we were able to ID her and get an explanation of why she was there, but that did nothing to soothe some people's ruffled feathers. The chaos of that night is still hilarious more than 11 years later.

Do you have a fun college sports partying story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.