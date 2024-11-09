Winnipeg Jets Fans Busted Out Brutal Chant Against Stars Goalie Jake Oettinger

The Winnipeg Jets hosted the Dallas Stars on Saturday and it was a rough day to be Stars neminder Jake Oettinger.

The Dallas goalie is one of the best goalies in the NHL, but on Saturday afternoon he was just a bit off. He gave up 4 goals on 25 shots in the 4-1 loss.

No worries, it happens to everyone.

However, Oettinger and the Stars were facing a Jets team that had Connor Hellebuyck in net. Both were born in the United States and are both candidates and likely the two favorites to represent the United States at the NHL's upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off early next year.

The Winnipeg Jets fans knew this, and with their team up 4-0, they started giving it to Oettinger with a "US Backup" chant.

Those Jets fans are nothing if not knowledgable, they know the situation regarding the NHL's first best-on-best international tournament since the World Cup of Hockey back in 2016 and their guy has the edge for the Team USA starting job, at least based on the head-to-head returns.

Unfortunately for the Stars, they ran into the buzzsaw that is the Jets, because, unlike the football Jets, the hockey Jets are off to a historic start this season.

According to Reuters, with the 4-1 win over Dallas, the Jets became the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games. The 2007-08 Ottawa Senators came close to that mark with 13 wins in their first 14, but Winnipeg has the edge.

Oettinger will bounce back, and there's no question that he's one of the best goalies in the league, American-born or otherwise. His play has allowed the Stars to stay as close as possible to the Jets who are really on fire right now.

We'll see how the Team USA roster shakes out, but I would expect to see both Hellebuyck and Oettinger on it.