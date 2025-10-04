Penn State's Playoff Hopes May Be Dead After Stunning, Horrific Loss To UCLA

The Penn State Nittany Lions entered the 2025 season with hopes of finally overcoming their reputation.

Under James Franklin, Penn State has been consistent. Consistently very good. Consistently able to beat teams they're supposed to beat. And consistently unable to get over the hump and beat top-5 opponents or win a National Championship.

The Nittany Lions went 11-3 in 2016, 11-2 in 2017, 11-2 in 2019, 11-2 in 2022, 10-3 in 2023 and 13-3 in 2024. But an Orange Bowl loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish cost them a chance to play for a title. Heading into 2025, expectations were that this would be Franklin's best team in State College.

Penn State also hosted its toughest opponent, the Oregon Ducks, at Beaver Stadium. But once again, the Nittany Lions came up short, losing 30-24 in an instant classic. Usually, fans worry about a letdown game coming before a big game. For Penn State, it apparently came afterward. And it led to the most stunning outcome of the season against the winless UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA Shocks Penn State, College Football World

Calling UCLA winless undersells how bad the Bruins have been in 2025. Entering Saturday, they had literally never led. Not once, not in any of their four games. They were obliterated by the Utah Utes in Pasadena, 43-10. They lost to UNLV in Vegas 30-23. They got blown out by New Mexico, 35-10, also at the Rose Bowl. That loss cost head coach DeShaun Foster his job, and led to a complete reshuffling of the coaching staff.

Then it got worse, losing 17-14 to Northwestern.

Penn State came in to Saturday's matchup at UCLA favored by between 24.5 and 27.5 points, and even that seemed low. Naturally, the Bruins jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on some quality improvisation from Nico Iamaleava and a surprisingly effective running game. Then UCLA's interim coaching staff did exactly what an interim coaching staff should do as huge underdogs in a wasted season: be aggressive and creative.

A surprise onside kick gave UCLA the ball right back.

UCLA drove down the field and settled for a field goal. But the Bruins just never stopped scoring. And scoring. UCLA took a 27-7 lead into halftime, then forced a Penn State fumble early in the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions blocked a punt for a touchdown midway through the third, seemingly setting up the comeback bid.

But the Bruins' offense just kept scoring, taking a 42-35 lead late into the fourth quarter. Then once again, it seemed like Penn State would have an opportunity to pull off the comeback. UCLA went for it on 4th and 1 at their own 35-yard line, but came up short.

But the Bruins' defense held strong, forcing a fourth down stop of their own to clinch it.

Stunning. Absolutely stunning.

Iamaleava finally looked like the top transfer recruit he seemed to be, going 17/24 for 166 yards and two touchdowns. But his running ability tormented the Nittany Lions throughout. He had 16 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52-yard long. Penn State simply had no answer for him.

And now, despite seeming to control its playoff fate after the loss to Oregon, Penn State has an extremely uphill climb ahead of them. This is the most shocking loss of the season, entering as a massive favorite over an 0-4 team that looked to be the worst in major college football.

The Nittany Lions are just a few weeks away from playing the Ohio State Buckeyes, the number one team in the country, in Columbus. Already, the second loss, particularly against UCLA, could remove the benefit of the doubt when it comes to selection time. But a third would almost certainly end any chance they have of making the playoff. And once again secure a disappointing result for a Franklin-led Penn State team.