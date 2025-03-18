Beer And Wings Sales Will Skyrocket During NCAA Tournament, Numbers Are Incredible

Americans will enjoy a lot of beer and wings during the NCAA Tournament.

The first play-in games start Tuesday night, and the entire first round slate of opening matchups gets underway Thursday.

To say fans are excited would be an incredible understatement. This is the best time of the year for college basketball fans.

We're as locked in as we could ever be to enjoy every second of the action, and we can't do it empty-handed.

Beer and wings sales expected to soar during the NCAA Tournament.

One of the best parts about the NCAA Tournament is meeting up with the boys to watch the action together, and that means getting plenty of beer and wings.

Just how common is the popular food and beverage tactic? Beer sales are expected to jump 19% and wings sales are expected to increase 23%, according to data compiled by WalletHub. Roughly 2.3 billion wings are expected to be eaten by fans watching the games.

That's a lot of beer and wings, and we wouldn't have it any other way in America.

Personally, I can guarantee you all reading this that I will eat more wings and drink more beer over the next few weeks than I'd like to admit.

The perfect order is a split order of Old Bay and habanero at Union Pub in Washington, D.C. with a pitcher of ice cold domestic light beer. That will get you in the perfect spirit to soak up March Madness.

Of course, you can't go wrong with traditional buffalo or BBQ. Whatever you do, do not get boneless wings. We're not children here.

We're grown men, and this is the NCAA Tournament we're talking about.

What's your go-to March Madness food order? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.